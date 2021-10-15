Maxcom informs an update related to a Master Lease Agreement with MXT

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up the relevant event published on September 24, 2021, by Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MAXCOM A, OTC: MXMTY) ("Maxcom" or the "Issuer", indistinctly) in connection with the tender offer launched by Transtelco Acquisitions III, S. de R.L. de C.V. ("Transtelco") for up to the total of the shares representing the capital stock of the Issuer (the "Public Offering"), the Issuer informs to the investor public the following:

A. On April 6, 2018, the Issuer entered into a Master Lease and Service Provision Agreement with MXT Eagle Towers, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MXT"), as a provider, under which Maxcom has contracted with MXT the access and shared use of passive telecommunications infrastructure, among other services (the "MXT Master Agreement").

B. In terms of the MXT Master Agreement, if the Public Offering is successful, Maxcom must notify MXT in writing within three business days following the date on which the Offering is consummated that a change of control has occurred for the Issuer.

C. Based on such potential change of control and, in any case, subject to a series of conditions, MXT (as a supplier) could terminate the MXT Master Agreement early and, if applicable, a conventional penalty for a substantial amount payable by Maxcom could be triggered.

D. In line with the above, Transtelco is currently negotiating with MXT the terms and conditions of its commercial agreements in the ordinary course of business. As of the date hereof, none of such negotiations have a negative impact on the Public Offering process.

Maxcom thanks the continued support of all its stakeholders and confirms its commitment to maintaining close communication with the investing public.

About Maxcom

Maxcom launched commercial operations in May 1999; its headquarters are in Mexico City. The company is an integrated telecommunications service provider that uses an "intelligent construction" strategy to provide last-mile connection services, metropolitan and long-distance transport services, co-locations, and other value-added services to both the business and domestic and international carrier markets. Maxcom delivers its services through a fiber-optic network of more than 8,500 kilometers, which allows it to have a footprint in Mexico's main cities.

