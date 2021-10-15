Phil Swift starts a rock band and debuts new single: "Take It To The Max!"

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Swift… Inventor, Innovator, and Pitchman Extraordinaire behind The Flex Seal Family of Products, has formed a band called Phil Swift and The Sealers. This makes him one of the first (and probably only) pitchmen personalities to release music on streaming platforms for fans and listeners everywhere.

"So, I've cut boats in half, smashed through glass, turned a truck into a sub," Swift said, "but there was still something missing. Finally, I realized what it was… hard-driving rock and roll music! Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to be a rock and roll star. I mean, I've been drumming since I was two. I kinda got side-tracked by the whole Flex Seal thing, but now I feel like it was my time to put together a great band."

Flex Max line and its superior coverage and sealing power. The smash hit song launched on the internet on October 15 th and has an accompanying music video as big as the products themselves. Their first single, "Take It To The Max," is an epic rock anthem about the newand its superior coverage and sealing power. The smash hit song launched on the internet onand has an accompanying music video as big as the products themselves.

The band's origin story goes a little something like this: Phil has been a drummer since he attached a set of cymbals to his stroller. But finding the right combination of bandmates has taken years. After countless auditions, Phil realized that his true musical brethren were there all along. They sealed a deal with Liquid Rubber Records in April 2021 and after 6 months, released their thunderous first single, "Take It To The Max."

The band members are Phil Swift on drums, Gutter Von Bond on lead vocals, Tex "Flood" Phillips on guitar, Phlemmy on bass, and Pat "Chez" Damage on keyboards. (Spoiler Alert – Phil plays all the roles!)

To learn more about the band members and their story check out the band blog here .

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

