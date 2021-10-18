GEP Doubles Global Partner Network To Deliver Superior Procurement And Supply Chain Transformation To Customers

- GEP'S Partner United ecosystem grew 114% with addition of new partners encompassing global and regional consulting firms, system integrators and technology innovators

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that the number of new partner companies joining the GEP Partner United program grew by 114% since January 2021. New partners include:

GEP is rapidly expanding its Partner United program — comprised of global and regional consulting firms and certified system integrators and technology partners — to provide global enterprises with access to seamlessly integrated, best-in-class third-party software and a faster time to market, as well as to accelerate clients' digital transformation in response to massive disruption to the world's supply chains.

"We're accelerating the onboarding of many global domain leaders in procurement and supply chain to scale our ability to deliver immediate results to clients as they continue to be impacted by the global crisis," said Ken Legge, vice president of alliances and partnerships at GEP.

The addition of these new partners gives greater depth to an already strong partner base, which includes Microsoft, RiseNow, Sovos, Tech Mahindra, Bahwan CyberTek and RapidRatings. Highlights include specialization in targeted global markets, industry-focused initiatives, PEPPOL invoice compliance and country clearance regulations, as well as supplier diversity and risk management.

As a result, GEP clients are deriving value from the program; one such example is RiseNow providing project oversight for McCarthy Holdings, a leading commercial construction company that recently selected GEP SMARTä to transform and unify procurement.

"Our partners bring diverse industry expertise enabling our clients to get maximum results using GEP's best-in-breed software solutions. Our partner ecosystem has a strong focus on regional specialty firms to provide feet on the ground with language skills and immersed in the local cultures," said Legge.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.



