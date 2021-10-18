Target Hospitality Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, November 12, 2021, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.
The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.
Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information
Date:
Friday, November 12, 2021
Time:
9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
3424376
Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.
Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
ir@targethospitality.com
