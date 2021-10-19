FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardisio GmbH, developers of the world's first non-invasive, highly accurate screening method for heart diseases, today announced completion of its largest investment round to date.

Cardisio GmbH Completes €3.5 Million Investment Round to Further Develop and Market Unique Heart Disease Screening Test

A group of private investors has infused €3.5 million in Cardisio. The group includes Jim Davidson, the co-founder of Silver Lake, and Shawn O'Neill, who heads Silver Lake Waterman, in their personal capacities, as well as several other previous and new private investors based in the US and Germany.

The funds will support Cardisio's market momentum and clinical trials in Germany and other European countries as well as to advance FDA clearance in preparation for U.S. market entry.

"Heart diseases are not only the leading cause of death, but also place a major economic burden on healthcare systems worldwide," O'Neill said. "Now there is a screening test that results in fast, easy, low-cost, early detection of heart disease before it strikes. Cardisio has the potential to save countless lives and reduce healthcare costs across the globe."

About Cardisiography

People with heart diseases are usually symptom-free until the onset of a heart attack. The Cardisiography test is so reliable and easy to use, it can detect heart disease early, allowing for preventive treatment to avoid a potentially fatal heart attack.

Cardisiography analyzes the individual three-dimensional electrophysical profile of the heart and recognizes pathological patterns of heart diseases using a proprietary algorithm and neural networks (AI). The test requires a PC to access the web service (Cardisio Cloud), a data collector (e.g. a Cardisiograph) and commercially available ECG cables as well as five disposable electrodes.

Cardisiographies are currently available for investigational use only in the United States. Final performance specifications and claims are subject to change pending the completion of regulatory market-access activities.

About Cardisio GmbH

Cardisio GmbH is a mobile health tech company that uses artificial intelligence in the world's first and only non-invasive screening test for coronary and structural heart diseases. The Cardisiography test is easy to administer, low cost and unprecedent in its accuracy. Cardisio GmbH is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and has offices in Berlin and San Francisco. For further information, visit www.cardis.io or e-mail info@cardis.io.

Cardisioä is a registered trademark of Cardisio GmbH.

