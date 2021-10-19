Austin L. Chiang, M.D., M.P.H. joins Medtronic as Chief Medical Officer for Gastrointestinal business

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced Austin L. Chiang, M.D., M.P.H., assistant professor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, chief medical social media officer of Jefferson Health and director of the Endoscopic Bariatric Program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, has joined Medtronic as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Gastrointestinal (GI) business at Medtronic.

In this role, Dr. Chiang will provide medical expertise and strategic guidance on evidence development, clinical communications and publications, and training and support needs. Additionally, he will provide oversight to ensure patient safety throughout product lifecycle, including the product development processes, risk management, clinical trials, and safety surveillance. Dr. Chiang is one of the few triple board-certified advanced endoscopy-trained physicians in the world. His certifications include Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and in Obesity Medicine by the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

"As healthcare continues to evolve at such a rapid pace, we are excited to add a clinician of Dr. Chiang's caliber to our leadership team," said Giovanni Di Napoli, president of the Gastrointestinal business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "Dr. Chiang's approach to medicine and educating healthcare providers and patients is on the leading edge of healthcare innovation. His forward thinking and desire to personalize medicine for patients and providers will help Medtronic to continue evolving and serving the ever-changing healthcare community."

"I am thrilled to be joining Medtronic at such an innovative time in healthcare and especially in the gastrointestinal space, helping to deliver on what is a promising future for those in need of innovative GI care around the world," said Dr. Chiang. "I look forward to joining a world-renowned team of brilliant engineers and leading clinical experts that produce life-saving devices. I anticipate collaborating with our Medtronic team across the globe to produce solutions that best serve patients and increase quality of care for all."

In addition to serving as Chief Medical Officer for the Medtronic GI business, Dr. Chiang will continue to practice clinically at Jefferson Health. "This is a great step in Dr. Chiang's career as a Jefferson faculty member, and as one of the nation's leading science advocates," said Stephen K. Klasko, M.D., MBA, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "This new role allows him to marry clinical care and device innovation, and to use technology as the foundation for the revolution in putting people first in health care delivery."

A nationally recognized gastroenterologist and advanced endoscopist, Dr. Chiang is passionate about empowering patients with accurate medical information online. He serves on the board of the Association for Bariatric Endoscopy (ABE) and is a committee member for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE). He is also founding president of the Association for Healthcare Social Media (AHSM). Dr. Chiang was named Healio Gastroenterology's Disruptive Innovator of the Year in 2018 and was a Philadelphia Inquirer Influencer of Healthcare Rookie of the Year in 2019. This year, Dr. Chiang was a nominee for the GLAAD Media TikTok Advocate of the Year award.

Dr. Chiang completed his undergraduate degree in Biology at Duke University, and he earned his Medical Doctorate from Columbia University before completing his internal medicine residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia University). He completed his gastroenterology and bariatric endoscopy fellowships at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School and advanced endoscopy fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He is also a graduate of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health where he earned his master's degree in Public Health.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

