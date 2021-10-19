Super Broadens Southeast Footprint with Launch in North Carolina Helps homeowners and homebuyers across the state's five largest cities care for their homes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super , an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today announced its plans are now available to homeowners and home buyers in North Carolina's five largest cities: Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, and Winston-Salem. This quickly follows the company's launch in Atlanta in August, and the closing of a Series C funding earlier this year.

Cities like Charlotte and Raleigh are regularly cited in "Best Places to Live" lists, and the entire state of North Carolina has become a popular destination for first-time homeowners and for relocation, particularly for those wanting to move out of more densely populated cities. It's no wonder that the real estate market in North Carolina is thriving.

Super takes the hassle and expense out of maintaining a home. A subscription from Super includes coverage for appliance and system breakdowns as well as maintenance services. Technology drives everything the company does to make caring for a home easier– from a mobile app to easily request and schedule services, maintaining a digital record of all the work done to a home, to a cashless transaction system that offers a seamless payment process and detects fraud.

"The homeownership experience isn't the same for everyone—whether you're a first-time homeowner, or a city-dwelling condo owner that moves to a new house on acres of land," said Jorey Ramer, co-founder and CEO, Super. "But what rings true for all homeowners is the responsibility of caring for your home and protecting your investment. That's where we come in."

To help customers with their breakdown and maintenance needs, Super has built a network of top-quality service providers in each of its local markets—from general appliance repair to specialized services like dryer vent cleaning. Super partners with business owners in the home services industry that understand great customer service is key to running a successful business.

"As a family-owned company that's been operating for over 35 years, it's important for us to do business with companies that are just as committed to offering high quality service and have a genuine respect for their customers," said Farhan Hanphy, owner at T&T Heating & Air Conditioning. "Working with Super is one of the easiest things we've done to continue to grow our business."

Strategic partnerships in the real estate industry continue to contribute to Super's growth. Brokers and agents seek to bring value to their clients and Super offers a data-driven solution that addresses their clients' needs when it comes to maintaining their most valuable investment. Super has also developed a first-of-its-kind solution to support real estate agents and their clients during the home buying process with its recently announced In the Clear program.

"As a real estate agent, aligning with the right industry partners can help me grow my business," said John Barrera, licensed real estate salesperson, San Antonio Portfolio Real Estate, a luxury extension of Keller Williams Realty. "A great partner is one with a shared commitment to client service and a collaborative approach to working together. That's what I've found with Super. They're proactive about getting feedback directly from real estate agents. That's a huge plus!"

Super is also available in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Phoenix, Baltimore, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. For more information on joining Super's network of service providers, visit hellosuper.com/servicer. To learn more about how to partner with Super as an agent or broker, visit hellosuper.com/realestate.

