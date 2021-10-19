Syscom Instruments will join Vance Street's other geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring assets to form Terra Insights, the first platform in these markets to provide a fully integrated instrumentation, data monitoring and analysis solution

Vance Street Capital announces the acquisition of Syscom Instruments and the formation of Terra Insights, a global geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring platform Syscom Instruments will join Vance Street's other geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring assets to form Terra Insights, the first platform in these markets to provide a fully integrated instrumentation, data monitoring and analysis solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital LLC ("Vance Street") has completed the acquisition of Syscom Instruments ("Syscom"), a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality vibration and seismic monitoring equipment for civil engineering, strong motion, and safety industries. Syscom was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Sainte-Croix, Switzerland.

As part of the acquisition, Syscom will join Terra Insights' other subsidiaries: RST Instruments, Measurand and 3vGeomatics. "By adding Syscom's deep expertise in vibration and seismic monitoring technology to our existing portfolio, we've continued to build on our comprehensive product offering with instrumentation trusted by clients," Mark Price, CEO of Terra Insights said. "The sensors designed by Syscom Instruments' industry-leading expert engineers integrate tightly with RST and Measurand geotechnical and structural health instrumentation. When you combine that with 3vGeomatics' InSAR technology, we can offer our clients an unprecedented level of data-backed insight into every aspect of their project's operations."

The Terra Insights platform possess unparalleled geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring expertise, with over 290 employees and over 100 degreed engineers and geoscientists. Together, they serve over 1000 clients in over 60 countries, with a network of over 30 global partners and professionals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland.

"Syscom's sensors, recorders and software solutions for the civil engineering, strong motion and safety systems markets are a great fit with Terra Insights' existing capabilities and further enhances Terra Insights' monitoring offering for its global client base," said Steve Sandbo, Principal of Vance Street.

Syscom Instruments will continue to be led by Maarten van der Reijden, its Managing Director. Maarten has successfully led the Syscom organization over the past eight years and will be part of the Terra Insights senior leadership team.

"The Terra Insights platform is a great example of our strategy to build strategic businesses committed to providing highly engineered and technical solutions for blue-chip customers in critical applications" said Brian Martin, Managing Partner of Vance Street.

Kellerhals Carrard and O'Melveny & Myers acted as legal advisors to Vance Street Capital. Corporate finance MITTELSTAND served as financial advisor to Bartec Group and Syscom Instruments and Lenz & Staehelin served as legal advisor to Bartec Group and Syscom Instruments. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by a lending syndicate led by Bank of Montreal including Canadian Western Bank and National Bank of Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

