PathO3Gen Solutions: Five Things to Look for Prior to Hospitalization Protecting Yourself from Healthcare-Acquired-Infections (HAIs)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathO 3 Gen Solutions and Splashblocker, LLC provide leading technology to healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. Continuing to engage in best practices for infection prevention prior to hospitalizations is important to both the patient and caregivers for protection from Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs).

PathO3Gen Solutions is a privately held Florida-based company holding multiple patents on its technology and equipment. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is TÜV SÜD certified, NSF Approved, CE-marked, and is manufactured by an IS0 9001 facility in the U.S.A. (PRNewsfoto/PathO3Gen Solutions) (PRNewsfoto/PathO3Gen Solutions)

The CDC estimates that, in U.S. hospitals alone, HAIs account for an estimated 99,000 deaths

each year, with a dramatic increase of infections (on average 36%) in 2020 4th quarter alone. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other drug-resistant germs are more common in hospital settings.

Five Things to Look For Prior to Hospitalization:

Protecting Yourself from HAIs

#1. Does the hospital look and smell clean? A clean hospital is a safer hospital.

#2. Is PPE (personal protective equipment) readily available and being used properly? Look for:

Gloves

Gowns/aprons

Head coverings

Masks/respirators

Goggles/face shields

Shoe Sanitizing Stations/Toilet Flush Protection/Shoe Covers

#3. Is there a Designated Patient Advocate/Safety Officer?

Some organizations fully commit to safety by designating a dedicated patient advocate/safety officer who promotes action through training staff and implementing proven measures.

#4. Are caregivers washing their hands thoroughly?

If possible, ask caregivers to wash their hands in your presence.

#5. Are innovative technologies utilized?

Proven Biosecurity technologies add an additional layer of protection:

PathO 3 Gen Solutions UVZone Shoe Disinfection Technology

uses a multi-patented combination of Ozone (O3) + UVC light to disinfect shoe soles and reduce the microbial load of indoor environments. Proven to be on average 110x more effective against common disease-causing microorganisms, and over 24x more effective at eliminating coronavirus 229E (the surrogate standard for testing efficacy against SARS-CoV-2), than UVC alone; it eliminates up to 99.999% of common pathogenic microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi, and left zero (0) coronavirus residue on footwear. The UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station is easily used with any footwear or shoe cover and plugs into a standard outlet. TÜV SÜD Certified | CE Marked | EPA Registered | ISO 9001 Certified Manufacturer | Made in the USA

About PathO3Gen Solutions

PathO 3 Gen Solutions' sole mission is to create cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on its technology and equipment.

Splashblocker LLC

Bacteria and dangerous drugs can become aerosolized when toilets are flushed. Splashblocker protects patients and staff by sealing the toilet bowl which blocks toilet plume thereby preventing contaminants from aerosolization.

Splashblocker is committed to improving the safety of patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers by protecting them from pathogen-contaminated toilet plume aerosols created by flushing lidless toilets. Splashblocker was invented by an oncology nurse to lower the risk of exposure to the pathogen and chemotherapeutically-tainted waste that nurses and caregivers are regularly exposed to through direct skin contact and inhalation, resulting in illness and/or infection.

