RISMedia Launches Fully Optimized, Accessible Website

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the real estate industry's leading news and information provider, has announced the launch of its new website, rismedia.com , which showcases the media firm's brand redesign from earlier this year, as well as a sleek, new look, a faster and easier to navigate menu, a robust search function and a platform that's fully optimized for SEO and mobile responsive design.

In addition to the brand refresh and new website, the 41-year-old media firm made several other significant investments this year, including a series of executive appointments and strategic hires , designed to further strengthen RISMedia's editorial, creative, technology and customer service teams, as the company plans its continued expansion and growth.

According to RISMedia Founder, CEO and Publisher John Featherston, now was the right time to invest in these significant company upgrades.

"We recognized that over the past two years we needed to reinvent the infrastructure that makes RISMedia work," Featherston explains. "We're becoming a very different organization. The products and services that we now provide to the industry have changed, and with that, we wanted to demonstrate the vitality of our organization and the value we provide going forward."

RISMedia partnered with website, branding and SEO powerhouse Real Estate Webmasters to build its new site.

The firm recast the site implementing SEO best practices to create a modern, clean and accessible layout that's easily navigable. In addition to lightning-fast speed and a fully responsive mobile layout, RISMedia embraced more video on the revamped site, as well as more subtle and non-intrusive advertisements. Content is clearly labeled and easy to navigate.

"The new RISMedia.com offers a state-of-the-art platform that ensures RISMedia will serve its customers more efficiently and effectively, in a way they expect, and in a way that will allow us to grow," Featherston says. "Information is our currency and delivering that effectively is just as important as creating it."

