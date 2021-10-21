Guidehouse Insights Report Expects North America to Surpass Europe as the Largest Market Globally for Hydrogen Storage Technologies in 2028 High costs and institutional challenges are the greatest barriers to the growing market

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights provides forecasts for the market potential for hydrogen storage technologies and includes all major global regions over a 10-year forecast period through 2030.

Sector-coupling, an avenue in which green hydrogen is an integral fuel for facilitating a transition to net zero, is gaining momentum. To satisfy this forecast hydrogen demand, scaling up infrastructure across generation, transmission, distribution, and storage is imperative. Due to inherent variability along the hydrogen supply-demand chain, hydrogen storage is critical to the development of the hydrogen economy. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, Europe is anticipated to remain the largest market globally for hydrogen storage technologies through 2028, when it is expected to be surpassed by North America.

"Although hydrogen storage is still a nascent market, it has significant growth potential," says Shantanu Chakraborty, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Hydrogen's decarbonization potential, an increase in demand for reliable and flexible power, the possibility to reuse existing infrastructure and networks, and global government support are all drivers for hydrogen storage technologies."

While strong growth is expected, there are certain barriers to progress. The most pressing issues facing the hydrogen storage market are high costs and institutional challenges associated with incentivizing technologies and enabling cross-policy alignment for infrastructure planning. The market also faces R&D challenges associated with individual storage technologies, according to the report.

The report, Hydrogen Storage Technologies Market, provides forecasts for the market potential for hydrogen storage technologies. The chief objective of this report is to determine the status of this emerging industry and the potential future growth of hydrogen technologies. All major global regions are included (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), and the report examines a 10-year forecast period through 2030. The report also notes market drivers and barriers and technology trends in the hydrogen storage technologies space. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

