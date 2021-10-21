From Tape Measures to Circ Saw Blades to Bit Holders, Crescent is Putting Tool Evolution on Display at STAFDA

SPARKS, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be a lot of 'new' products on the showroom floor at STAFDA 2021. But professionals who use tools for a living will tell you: if there's nothing innovative, then it's nothing new. Tools and their features need to be thoughtful, intuitive and impactful enough to make an actual difference in the work that needs to get done.

Innovative designs and features that save time and money continue to fuel the team at Crescent Tools, with much of that innovation on display at STAFDA 2021 (booth 817).

"We don't do anything for the sake of doing it."

The designers and engineers at Crescent Tools will showcase innovation across the spectrum of products in Booth 817 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fl., from Oct. 24-26. There, attendees will see a wide range of demonstration stations for products including measuring and marking tools, power tool accessories, hand tools, HVAC specialty tools, and tool storage.

"We don't do anything for the sake of doing it. We don't put out 'new' products unless they can actually do something uniquely different or better than the one they're replacing," said Senior Product Manager Jarrett Wolf. "This level of innovation comes from looking at the smallest details while not losing sight of the big picture, and that means keeping tool users at the heart of everything we create."

STAFDA attendees will get an early look at the next generation of Crescent Lufkin Shockforce Tape Measures. Originally launched in 2018, Shockforce and Shockforce Nite Eye tapes quickly became jobsite favorites. Still, Crescent found ways to innovate more and continue the tape measure revolution it started three years ago.

Attendees will also get to see firsthand how Crescent is evolving the Power Tool Accessory category. Crescent's recently launched circular saw blades are armed to the teeth with features that make them last longer and cut faster. Meanwhile, the VORTEX Bit Holder does something previously thought impossible—makes ordinary bits actually last longer.

To see all of Crescent's innovative products, visit Booth 817 for a personal tour through each demo station. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products, and Crescent APEX® power tool accessories. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

