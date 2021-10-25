AddOn Networks launches new Linksys® Compatible Optical Transceivers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AddOn Networks, the largest independent global supplier of compatible optics has worked with Linksys®, a global leader in wireless networking products, to take connectivity to the next level, to provide flexible and seamless compatibility between optical transceivers and wireless networking products.

AddOn Networks, the largest independent global supplier of compatible optics has worked with Linksys®, a global leader in wireless networking products, to take connectivity to the next level, to provide flexible and seamless compatibility between optical transceivers and wireless networking products.

As companies all over the world adapt to a post-pandemic world, network infrastructure transformation is a key area of investment. These Linksys® compatible solutions from AddOn will help businesses to quickly build and expand their networks with low cost, high performance, easy to install optical transceivers that meet growing user data demands.

"Our goal is to make it very simple for any sized business to get set up fast with reliable and scalable networks," says Sam Walker, VP of Channel Sales at AddOn Networks. "The AddOn Linksys® compatible transceivers will help many companies around the globe."

"Businesses have been catapulted into a new era of work. It's more important than ever for them to have the proper infrastructure in place," said Marc Sarver, Director of Sales, Linksys®. "We are excited to work closely with AddOn to deliver holistic solutions for businesses to operate at peak levels."

AddOn Linksys® compatible transceivers can be purchased through AddOn and Linksys® authorized commercial channels in North America and EMEA.

About AddOn Networks

AddOn Networks is the global leader in optical connectivity solutions serving data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare provider networks. It operates in more than 25 countries through its long-standing commercial channels to provide continuity of supply and world-class service.

AddOn offers a full network catalog of optical transceivers and high-speed cabling that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. Its certified solutions are backed by a lifetime warranty and 24/7/365 global field engineering support. For more information, please visit www.addonnetworks.com

Media contact: clive.burr@addonnetworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AddOn Networks