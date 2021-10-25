Salience Learning Launches First "Capability Academy" Focused on Critical Thinking

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salience Learning, a learning and development firm focused on the life sciences industry, has launched Critical Thinking Academy, its first in a series of capability academies designed to build essential capabilities for professionals in life science organizations. Each academy is a digital program with optional live instruction components personalized to learners' functions, roles and responsibilities.

Salience began developing capability academies based on the changing needs of biopharma companies. Karen Foster, a Partner with Salience Learning, explained, "Our customers began asking for training beyond finite skills and technical knowledge. They wanted help developing broader capabilities—such as critical thinking, strategic thinking, and others—to drive performance."

Foster added, "Capabilities help professionals succeed in today's volatile, complex, and uncertain environments. We identified the most important capabilities for life sciences and began developing the academies with a unique differentiator in mind. Our academies are personalized learning experiences tailored for specific job roles and contexts."

The first of these digital and blended-learning academies created for medical, commercial and account management roles is Critical Thinking Academy. "Critical thinking is essential to success for nearly every role in the biopharma industry. Professionals who think critically are better able to question and innovate. They can more effectively solve problems, navigate complexity, and achieve business objectives," said Foster.

The innovative academy teaches critical thinking while driving learners to begin "doing" it immediately. It uses an asynchronous approach and can be entirely digital, though it offers optional instructor-led components. It incorporates micro, experiential, active, and social learning design elements.

More academies will be rolling out over the next year, each addressing a core capability for a population of learners. Strategic Thinking Academy and Generating Insights Academy are slated next for launch.

About Salience Learning

Salience Learning (www.saliencelearning.com) is a learning and development (L&D) firm that empowers change across the life science industry through learning. Its team of adult education experts and experienced biopharma professionals apply science-based educational approaches to help solve the industry's most complex business challenges. The firm offers a series of role-specific academies that develop critical capabilities for industry professionals. It also develops custom learning solutions for clients and provides strategic consulting services for L&D teams. With team members on three continents, Salience Learning serves clients globally.

