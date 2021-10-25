Search To Involve Pilipino Americans Celebrates Filipino American History Month With SIPA Barangay Awards On Nov. 5

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) aptly celebrates Larry Itliong Day with the announcement of its SIPA Barangay Awards on Friday, November 5, streaming online beginning at 6 p.m. PDT. As "barangay" is the Filipino word for "village," the Barangay Awards is an evolution of SIPA's annual awards event, the non-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year. Based in Historic Filipinotown, SIPA will virtually host the Barangay Awards, inviting everyone to join online in honoring the community leaders and organizations that have tirelessly worked in alignment with SIPA's mission of enriching and empowering lives of Filipino Americans.

This year's special event will honor the Philippine Nurses Association of Southern California (PNASC), in recognition of the many Filipino nurses who have been on America's front lines for generations. Filipinos make up just 4 percent of registered nurses in the United States, according to the nation's largest nursing union National Nurses United, but more than 26 percent of nurses who have died from COVID-19 and related complications were Filipino. To honor and bring to light the stories of this devoted but often marginalized workforce, SIPA will recognize the Philippine Nurses Association of Southern California with the first Barangay Award. Emmy award-winning film producer and director Michele Josue of "Nurse Unseen" and several other films, will present the award to PNASC president Roland Santos, MSN, RN.

"SIPA is honored to shine a light on the unsung heroes of the Philippine Nurses Association of Southern California, so fittingly on this special day that honors another unsung and underappreciated hero of our community, labor leader Larry Itliong," said Kimmy Maniquis, executive director of SIPA. "Our community has a rich history of dedicated heroes, and because of them, Pilipino Americans continue to grow in representation and impact on American society. We're excited to invite and involve all Fil-Ams in this collective celebration of our people."

In addition, the Barangay award will be presented by actor Danny Trejo, owner and restauranteur of Trejo's Tacos, to The Park's Finest, the Fil-Am owned and operated L.A. restaurant. The popular barbecue destination featured on Food Network temporarily closed its doors to the public in March 2020, to dedicate its operations to feeding essential health care workers during the pandemic. SIPA will recognize The Park's Finest for its "Feed the Frontliners" program, a commitment to prepare more than 100,000 meals for first responders, nurses, doctors and health care workers throughout Southern California.

Lastly, MTV Digital and entertainment personality Bretman Rock will be honored with the Barangay Award for the "Following: Bretman Rock" series and their commitment to diversity in entertainment and representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. Rock recently made history as the first openly gay male cover star of Playboy magazine, featured in the October issue during this year's Filipino American History Month. A pop culture icon, Rock has reached millions with his unique Fil-Am story and continues to inspire youth and Filipinx/a/os around the world to embrace their full selves.

Actors Asia Jackson and Dion Basco will host the SIPA Barangay Awards. In addition to the awards, SIPA will share updates on the highly anticipated HiFi Collective redevelopment project, home to the new SIPA headquarters and community center, and 62 units of affordable housing, set to open in spring 2022 at 3200 W. Temple Street in Historic Filipinotown. The SIPA Board of Directors and staff are currently leading a capital campaign to raise much needed funds for the completion of the redevelopment and for SIPA's programming and health and human services when the community center re-opens to the public.

