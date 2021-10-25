Stryker Culminates Minor League Baseball Activation With $55,474 Donation To K9s For Warriors

The Official SmartRobotics™ Joint Replacement Partner of Minor League Baseball gives donation to longtime partner as part of its "Own the Walk" initiative

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To culminate Stryker's "Own the Walk" initiative, the company provided a $55,474 donation to K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of Service Dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma. The "Own the Walk" initiative, in partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), was rooted in Stryker's pledge to give $1 for every walk issued to a batter during the 2021 regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

"There's no better way to celebrate the completion of our 10-city tour with Minor League Baseball than giving back to K9s For Warriors," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "Stryker is dedicated to supporting our nation's military and through our relationship with K9s For Warriors, we're able to help empower veterans by sponsoring service canines."

Throughout the summer, Stryker joined Minor League Baseball fans nationwide to educate attendees on joint health and treatment options, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology for joint replacement surgery and other non-surgical options. At each activation, Stryker teamed up with local orthopaedic surgeons to engage fans in interactive activities at the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth.

"We thank Stryker for its ongoing commitment to our organization and unwavering support to our veterans," said Rory Diamond, CEO, K9s For Warriors. "This donation helps us to continue our mission and provide Service Dogs to military veterans across the country."

It is important for those living with joint pain to speak with their healthcare professional about treatment plans available to them. Getting educated on treatment options may help prevent further pain and complications. To learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Low-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to Minor League Baseball games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

Stryker, the Official SmartRobotics™ Joint Replacement Partner of Minor League (PRNewsfoto/Stryker)

