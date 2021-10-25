Therapon Skin Health Unveils Cool Skin, A Hero Product, Under The Theraderm Brand

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line, Theraderm Clinical Skin Care, announces the re-launch of one of its foundational products, Theraderm Cool Skin . Previously known as Instant Cool Skin under the Therapon brand, this one-of-a-kind burn reversal solution now joins Theraderm's award-winning family of skin solutions.

Introducing Theraderm Cool Skin, burn reversal method

Cool Skin stops the progression of a burn in its tracks, preventing skin damage from occurring. The unique solution uses Lactic Acid to instantly stop intracellular damage from burn energy. Cool Skin then rapidly begins to reverse and repair any energy-caused burns after they happen, preventing permanent skin damage. The product works on every energy injury type from sunburn, radiation therapy skin burns, and thermal/heat burns from touching hot pans, grease splashes and curling irons. When used within 4-6 hours after sun exposure, this patent-pending formula stops the injury process before symptoms like pain, blistering and redness fully develop.

Time is of the essence for the best reparative effect. No first aid kit, kitchen, medicine cabinet, beach or diaper bag should be without Cool Skin. The Lactic Acid mediates the protective natural immune response by skin cells to impede inflammation and stop the progression of redness, pain, swelling and blisters, thereby eliminating any lasting damage to skin. It is the ultimate preventative care against any burn. Lactic Acid is biologically important in all body cells for regulating energy use. Used topically after a burn, it works by re-directing harmful UV or heat energy into harmless, stored chemical energy. The addition of Lidocaine helps cool skin on contact and soothes the burning sensation.

"We are extremely proud of this product," shares Theraderm Founder, James Beckman, MD. "There is nothing on the market like this. Cool Skin does not just soothe the skin, like a cool towel or aloe will, but actually prevents permanent damage from occurring (even post-burn) to skin cells. Best of all, it works on all types of burns, from sun burns to thermal burns from curling irons or a hot BBQ grill. It is especially popular with cooks and hair stylists who are constantly getting burned on the job."

Cool Skin is available in spray-tip bottle online at www.theraderm.net for $23.00.

ABOUT THERADERM

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO/founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available anywhere at the time to maximize the overall skin health and youthful appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream and the Therapon Skin Health company.

The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently exfoliate skin surface cells, then protect skin from future damage.

In 1996, the four-product Theraderm Skin Renewal System for daily use was completed.

