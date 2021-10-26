The panel of charcuterie experts offers advice, pairing tips, tutorials and templates to help shoppers build their best boards

ALDI Assembles 'Charcuterie Board of Directors' to Help Shoppers Create Dazzling and Delicious #ALLALDI Displays The panel of charcuterie experts offers advice, pairing tips, tutorials and templates to help shoppers build their best boards

BATAVIA, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says holiday entertaining like a robust and inviting charcuterie board, and ALDI is helping hosts and food lovers take their boards to a whole new level with its first-ever 'Charcuterie Board of Directors.' This panel of charcuterie aficionados was assembled to inspire novices and connoisseurs alike in the quest to build the most innovative and festive boards this holiday season.

ALDI Charcuterie Board of Directors

Meet the ALDI Charcuterie Board of Directors

The Charcuterie Board of Directors is composed of seven pros across food, wine and all things delectable. Their unique expertise not only defines their role on the board but also serves as the solution to any charcuterie conundrum.

Kim Brazington is a distinguished American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional and oversees the entire cheese selection for ALDI stores nationwide. Her knack (and nose) for cheese helps curate a robust selection of delicious, award-winning cheeses at unbelievably low prices. As the official Cheese Queen , Kim inspires unexpected combos to elevate any board to a culinary sensation.

Boston -based food blogger behind Broma Bakery and founder and creator of the Foodtography School. As the designated Sweet Talker , her sugar expertise in the kitchen translates into a surprisingly sweet spin on traditional charcuterie boards. Sarah Crawford (@ bromabakery ) is the-based food blogger behind Broma Bakery and founder and creator of the Foodtography School. As the designated, her sugar expertise in the kitchen translates into a surprisingly sweet spin on traditional charcuterie boards.

Gaby Dalkin (@ Charcuterie Chef will lead the way to boards that explode with full sensory flavor. (@ whatsgabycookin ) is an LA-based chef, recipe developer and best-selling author whose California-style cooking has won the hearts and stomachs of food lovers everywhere. Thewill lead the way to boards that explode with full sensory flavor.

Rosalynn Daniels (@ Atlanta is a lifestyle expert who has a passion for recreating memorable dining and entertaining experiences for the everyday. As the resident Family Foodie , she fuses her love of cosmopolitan style with the realities of family life to build a board that is as beautiful as it is pleasing, to even the pickiest eaters. (@ rosalynndaniels ) ofis a lifestyle expert who has a passion for recreating memorable dining and entertaining experiences for the everyday. As the resident, she fuses her love of cosmopolitan style with the realities of family life to build a board that is as beautiful as it is pleasing, to even the pickiest eaters.

Kasim Hardaway (@ Kansas City is an environmental scientist-turned-foodie and culinary photographer with an insatiable appetite and thriving foodstagram channel. The Recipe Realist breaks it down so any board can be approachable yet still drool-worthy delicious. (@ kasimjhardaway ) ofis an environmental scientist-turned-foodie and culinary photographer with an insatiable appetite and thriving foodstagram channel. Thebreaks it down so any board can be approachable yet still drool-worthy delicious.

Marissa Mullen (@ Brooklyn -based best-selling author, food stylist and the creator of the Cheese By Numbers Method , a step-by-step approach to styling a unique spread. Her global online community and her ability to help make a picture-perfect board every time has earned her the title of Spread Stylista . (@ thatcheeseplate ) is a-based best-selling author, food stylist and the creator of the Cheese By, a step-by-step approach to styling a unique spread. Her global online community and her ability to help make a picture-perfect board every time has earned her the title of

Sarah Tracey (@ New York City sommelier who regales her social media followers with inspired wine tastings and food pairings, plus on-trend entertaining tips. The true Wine Whisperer will make sure every board has the perfect sipping companion every time. (@ thelushlife ) is asommelier who regales her social media followers with inspired wine tastings and food pairings, plus on-trend entertaining tips. The truewill make sure every board has the perfect sipping companion every time.

Charcuterie boards are long-standing, pre-meal favorites in restaurants and as home entertaining centerpieces. However, the conventional appetizer spreads are being reimagined as creative grazing platters for all occasions and seasons. As the culinary trend progresses, the quest for inspiration and guidance grows: Online searches about charcuterie are up nearly 300% in the past 12 months.*

Given this across-the-board craving for building a fabulous display of meats, cheeses and more, the ALDI Charcuterie Board of Directors will offer board-styling guidance through stop-motion videos, virtual demonstrations and an array of build-by-number templates, which can be found at www.aldi.us/charcuterie.

Once inspired, making an #ALLALDI charcuterie board is as easy as a quick shop or curbside pickup at your nearest ALDI location. While in store, customers should look for the "Charcuterie Board Must-Have" shopping guide and tags on an array of cured meats, cheeses and add-on accoutrements to ensure they are stocking up on charcuterie favorites or finding new products to round out a beautiful board.

"Whether someone is looking for tried-and-true pairings for their first board or is a confident foodie who wants to experiment with new combinations, our aim is to inspire board builders of all experience levels with impressive, approachable, affordable ideas," said Kim Brazington, the Cheese Queen on the ALDI Charcuterie Board of Directors and ALDI Buying Director for cheese. "The ALDI team has curated charcuterie must-haves that are easy to spot in stores this season. With a few tips, a little inspiration and a wide selection of cheese, meats and other grazing essentials throughout our aisles, ALDI has what shoppers need to build boards they'll be proud to serve."

Tips from the ALDI Tastemakers

The perfect charcuterie board includes five key elements:

Cheese: Crumbly, soft, hard or aged, you really can't go wrong with cheese. Variety adds interest to a board. The Cheese Queen Kim has crowned the Emporium Selection Blue Cheese Wedge and 4-Year Aged Cheddar as some of her favorites. Meat: Grab a variety of meat — some cured, some spicy and some thinly sliced to please a crowd. Priano Italian Dry-Cured Meats including the speck, salami and prosciutto are all board approved. Crunch: Whether it's crackers, carrots, breadsticks or roasted nuts, crunchy foods add texture to every bite. Specially Selected Crostini Crackers and Southern Grove Pistachios add the perfect touch to any board. Sweet: From mild melon and tomato to a sweeter fig spread and chocolate, round out savory flavors with sweet ones. Try the Choceur Dark or Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds, which are endorsed by Sweet Talker Sarah. Savory: Salty items, like olives, mustard and cornichons, make other flavors pop. Start with the board-certified Specially Selected Cheese Stuffed Queen Olives and add on from there.

For board-building tips and inspiration, visit www.aldi.us/charcuterie and check out the ALDI USA and Charcuterie Board of Directors' Instagram pages. Proud board builders can also share their charcuterie creations on social media, mention @ALDIUSA and use hashtag #ALLALDI for a chance to earn the Charcuterie Board of Directors stamp of approval and social media bragging rights.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,** and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.*** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*Taken from a TrendKite analysis on charcuterie board media coverage from 2019 – 2021. **According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.® ***As of January 2021, based on a survey of everyday nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).

Sarah Crawford of Broma Bakery

ALDI Logo (PRNewsFoto/ALDI) (PRNewsfoto/ALDI)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALDI