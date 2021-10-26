Two Jack Henry Financial Institutions Win 2021 WebAwards

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Jack Henry announced today that two financial institutions leveraging its Banno Content™ web hosting and site design services received 2021 WebAwards. N.J.-based The Bank of Princeton was named the Best Bank Website and Okla.-based AVB Bank for Bank Standard of Excellence.

The WebAward program is the longest-running annual website competition committed to recognizing the best websites and setting the excellence for website development. Websites were evaluated based on design, copy, activity, innovation, navigation, and use of technology.

Stefanie Gryger, digital marketing specialist at The Bank of Princeton, said, "We aim to digitally deliver the personalized customer experience we're known for in-branch with a modern, streamlined desktop and mobile experience. Our new site's launch has created an uptick in website traffic and received great customer feedback. Customers can easily search and compare offerings, then receive relevant recommendations based on their history and interests. With Jack Henry, we are now able to digitally cross-sell our products and services, therefore we can open more accounts. With our new site, our customer satisfaction greatly improved, and it positions us to address new demographics and growth models as well."

Kelli Sowell, marketing and public relations director & executive vice president of AVB Bank, added, "Our new website is adaptable to any device, and presents a look and feel that can appeal to many different demographics and small business owners. We're able to capture and manage customer information, update content, monitor analytics, and most importantly, communicate better with customers on their terms. We've launched more targeted social media campaigns with social feeds integrated into our site as well -- the digital campaign has driven a significant increase in website click-throughs and new customers."

Ben Metz, head of digital at Jack Henry, commented, "Community financial institutions like AVB Bank and The Bank of Princeton are evolving their digital brands to curate meaningful experiences in a relevant, intuitive, human-centered way. Websites are the first impression that a financial institution makes, which is why creating a unique, branded, and functional digital experience is central to every institution's growth and future. We're committed to supporting this level of award-winning digital transformation to the industry; it helps set the standard for how meaningful interaction happens today."

For more information on the 2021 WebAwards, and to view a complete listing of the winning websites, visit www.webaward.org.

