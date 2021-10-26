Smokey Mo's TX BBQ Hires Restaurant Industry Veterans, Plans Texas Expansion Of Multi-unit Barbecue Concept Team hailing from Rudy's Bar-B-Q and Mighty Fine Burgers of K&N Management join to bring fresher barbecue experience to Smokey Mo's fans alongside rebrand

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Mo's TX BBQ , an authentic Texas barbeque chain with 16 locations throughout Central Texas and 21 years of successful corporate operations, announced new members of its leadership team. They will be spearheading a company rebrand, franchise development and expansion, menu refinement and the enhancement of guest experiences.

The new team members have deep roots in growing Texas restaurants, including Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q and Mighty Fine Burgers Fries & Shakes. Craig Haley, president, and Gini Quiroz, vice president of human resources, join the Smokey Mo's team after many years of working together at K&N Management, one of the only two restaurant groups to win the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

"As we enter this highly anticipated phase of Smokey Mo's, we want to move quickly, but at the speed of 'right,' to maintain our guest experience and make it the absolute best it can be," said Haley. "Our guests love Smokey Mo's because of its quality ingredients, affordable pricing, and the fact our meat is freshly smoked each day, and our vision is to take this quality to the next level to become the best neighborhood barbeque in Texas."

Haley has especially focused on updating the Smokey Mo's menu with fresh ingredients and upgrades to fan favorites. In addition to the rebrand, Smokey Mo's BBQ will tap local partnerships for various facets of the business, including the addition of new desserts in partnership with Central Texas-based bakeries.

Smokey Mo's will also be expanding its catering and group pack offerings, bringing in its first-ever catering director to streamline the at-home barbecue catering experience.

About Smokey Mo's TX BBQ

Smokey Mo's BBQ offers traditional Texas-style BBQ to its neighbors with 16 locations throughout Central Texas. For more than 20 years, Smokey Mo's has served favorites like ribs, link sausage and the low and slow-cooked brisket, which is smoked in-house for 10 to 14 hours every day.

Known for classic BBQ staples and friendly service, Smokey Mo's prides itself on its humble roots as a family BBQ business and supporting local communities. The company is passionate about making a positive difference and has partnered with schools, hospitals, churches, sports teams and nonprofits throughout its history.

Smokey Mo's is further expanding corporate and franchise locations to make its famous homestyle barbecue more widely available across Texas. For more information about Smokey Mo's, visit www.smokeymosbbq.com .

