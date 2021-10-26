Telit Announces Simple Prepaid Connectivity Plans

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it will offer prepaid connectivity plans on its new mobile core network Telit NExT, enabling new and enhanced turnkey services that give enterprises, IoT service providers and other customers access to over 600 2G, 3G and 4G networks in 190 countries. In addition to the broad portfolio of postpaid plans, the addition of prepaid makes Telit cellular connectivity ideal for short lifecycle solutions and circumstances where a simple one-time payment is favorable to complex monthly invoicing. Telit's prepaid offerings, based on the unique IoT native network, give businesses the flexibility and reliability they need to compete and thrive in today's global economy. For more information on Telit IoT connectivity plans and SIM cards, visit: https://contact.telit.com/sim/.

Prepaid plans are highly cost-effective and optimal for specific use cases. IoT "box" manufacturers and device providers can install prepaid SIMs and reach new customer segments like those currently leveraging primarily unlicensed spectrum wireless. Through prepaid options, Telit further expands cellular IoT product reach into the alluring consumer space where devices are ready to operate out of the box for the expected lifetime of the device, without additional complications from a data plan contract and monthly billing.

Prepaid options include connectivity only, and prepaid bundles, with an LTE module preloaded with 5 years of connectivity. Allowances are as follows: 250 MB (data) and 250 SMS for 5 years or 500 MB and 500 SMS for 10 years, with 24/7 support. Customers using prepaid plans can easily track SIM cards and their balances with the convenience of self-serve management of all activities including SIM card renewals and refills.

"Regardless of size, scale or stage, Telit's top brand promise is to simplify contracting, activating and managing sustainable IoT deployments. And we see prepaid connectivity as a vibrant growth market demanding better approaches like ours," said Tomer Lavie, Head of Connectivity Business Unit, Telit. "With the ability to tailor prepaid in a similar fashion as we do for our postpaid offering plus seamless and effective roaming, IoT native robustness, and cybersecurity hardness, Telit NExT will ensure our prepaid customers have the necessary global foundation to grow and evolve, taking advantage of new and emerging new business models."

