Webull Financial Celebrates Partnership with Brooklyn Nets with Barclay's Center's Pregame Jersey Presentation

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, further showcased their partnership with the Brooklyn Nets with the team's Pregame Jersey Presentation at the Barclays Center on October 24.

Webull CEO Anthony Denier and members of the Webull corporate team joined Nets players and executives for the ceremonial jersey exchange at center court before tipoff. For the Nets' first 8 home games, Webull will donate a total of 8,000 tickets to various nonprofit organizations and groups from New York City. Co-branded Webull and Brooklyn Nets t-shirts were also tossed during in-game timeouts at the season opener.

"The entire Webull team is thrilled that our first-ever sports partnership is with the Brooklyn Nets, who are only five subway stops from our headquarters in New York," said Denier. "We have a New York team with a diverse fan base, alongside our customers, who are a diverse group of investors, and the Brooklyn Nets have a great international audience, so this partnership aligned perfectly. There was a huge moment of excitement when we first saw the patch on the Nets' jerseys, and we can't wait to continue cheering them on this season."

The ceremony came after Webull announced its multi-year partnership with The Brooklyn Nets and affiliated organizations, giving it international marketing rights and title of official jersey patch partner for the Brooklyn Nets' upcoming NBA season.

