Children's book author, Michelle Lander Feinberg, receives national recognition through the NYC Big Book Award® for the Cooper the Dog series

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Big Book Award® recognized Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog in the Children's-Humor category as a Winner, and recognized Please Don't Tell Cooper That Jack is a Rabbit in the Picture Books-Preschool category as a Distinguished Favorite.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

The mission of the Cooper the Dog series is to entertain children and inspire conversations about pet adoption, friendship, diversity, and kindness.

Young readers meet an unruly rescue dog named Cooper, who through training with love and respect becomes so well trained that he thinks he is human. Children are giggling their way through Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog and are learning how dogs are more than just pets, they are important members of the family.

Cooper returns in Please Don't Tell Cooper That Jack is a Rabbit , and makes a daring escape from his yard. When he comes home with his new friend, Jack Rabbit, the fun is just getting started. This book will be sure to amuse young animal-loving children and will inspire conversations about diversity and the meaning of true friendship.

2021 was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and diverse books submitted. Again in 2021, NYC Big Book Award® received book submissions worldwide, including great submissions from journalists, well-established authors, small and large press as well as first time indie authors who participated in high numbers.

Awarded books included The American Bar Association, Friesen Press, Gatekeeper Press, Greenleaf Book Group, Joggling Board Press, Story Merchant Books, and WildBlue Press. Quality children's publishers such as Barefoot Books as well as Mango and Marigold press were awarded. Independent presses such as Brill, Goff Books, Koehler Books, Llewellyn Publications, ORO Editions, Routledge Publishers, Rowman & Littlefield, and She Writes Press took both winner and distinguished favorite awards. AuthorHouse, IngramSpark, KindleDirect, SDP Publishing were among the self-publishing platforms. Lastly, Hachette Books, MacMillan, Penguin Random House were among the large publishers that entered.

"We are elated to highlight these authors' books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. "We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience."

For more information, please visit: www.nycbigbookaward.com.

To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2021winners;

Distinguished Favorites listed here: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2021distinguishedfavorites.

