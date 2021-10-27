Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 7 billion in 3Q21, highest level ever for a quarter, with a margin of 32.9%.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.07x in the 3Q20 to 0.41x in the 3Q21.

Gerdau has launched the "Reforma Que Transforma" program to help transform the current reality of low-income housing in Brazil. The project, which has received investments of R$ 40 million, will initially help to improve more than 13,000 housing units across Brazil over the next 10 years.

