Service Corporation International Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Increases 2021 Guidance

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.

Tom Ryan, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented on third quarter results:

"Today we are reporting another strong quarter with earnings per share of $1.23 and net cash provided by operating activities of $241 million for the third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.16 grew 47% over the prior year quarter. The $0.37 growth in adjusted earnings per share is primarily driven by significant increases in the revenues and gross profits of both our funeral and cemetery operating segments.

Based on our continued outperformance, we are raising the midpoint of our full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance by 95 cents to $4.30 and the midpoint of our adjusted operating cash flow guidance by $150 million to $888 million. This is the result of the increased funeral services performed and continued strong performance of preneed cemetery property sales that we expect to continue for the remainder of 2021.

Our associates dedication and focus during these difficult times continues to impress me as the results we are reporting today could not be achieved without their efforts. I would like to thank each and every one of you for continuing to do what you do best, which is helping our client families gain closure and healing through the process of grieving, remembrance, and celebration."

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue grew $116 million over the prior year quarter to $1.03 billion .

Gross profit grew almost $69 million over the prior year quarter.

GAAP earnings per share were $1.23 .

Adjusted earnings per share grew $0.37 , or 47%, over the prior year quarter to $1.16 .

Comparable funeral gross profit improved 400 bps to 28.1%.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $50 million , or 22%.

Comparable cemetery gross profit improved 300 bps to 38.0%.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production grew $25 million , or 8%.

THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY

Details of our third quarter 2021 financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 1,034.4



$ 918.2



$ 3,099.9



$ 2,541.2

Operating income $ 304.3



$ 223.2



$ 892.2



$ 557.3

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 209.9



$ 127.4



$ 596.4



$ 314.9

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.23



$ 0.72



$ 3.49



$ 1.74

Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 197.7



$ 140.6



$ 583.0



$ 324.1

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 1.16



$ 0.79



$ 3.41



$ 1.80

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 170.0



178.1



171.1



180.5

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 240.6



$ 195.1



$ 730.4



$ 559.4

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $ 232.3



$ 195.1



$ 722.1



$ 559.4







(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.23 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.72 in the third quarter of 2020. The current year quarter was favorably impacted by $7.8 million of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges along with $8.3 million in other income received from a vendor waiver and release agreement. The prior year quarter was negatively impacted by a $18.3 million in losses on early extinguishment of debt, net slightly offset by a $0.5 million of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was $1.16 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.79 in the third quarter of 2020. The growth of $0.37 , or 47%, is due to higher gross profit related to increases in funeral services performed, the funeral sales average, cemetery atneed and recognized preneed revenue, and higher recognized earnings from cemetery endowment care trust funds. Current period results also benefited from fewer shares outstanding and lower corporate and general administrative expenses.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $45.5 million to $240.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $195.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 benefited from $8.3 million of cash received from a vendor waiver and release agreement. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items was $232.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $195.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Strong growth in gross profit from our funeral and cemetery segments combined with the expected timing of lower cash tax payments was slightly offset by unfavorable working capital.

UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2021

The annual guidance ranges below reflect the continued uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items reflects $21.5 million of payroll tax payments in 2021 that were deferred from 2020 as allowed under the CARES Act. We have also incurred or will incur normal payroll taxes in 2021 of approximately $40 million (which we were able to defer in 2020). These combined items represent $60 million of additional annual cash outflows when compared to 2020.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Previous 2021 Outlook Revised 2021 Outlook Q4 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $3.20 - $3.50 $4.15 - $4.45 $0.74 - $1.04 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $700 - $775 $850 - $925 $128 - $203 Cash taxes included in Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $210 $260 approx. $90 Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures $235 - $255 $235 - $255 $85 - $105





(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2021 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2021: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to weather events and hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in the Appendix at the end of this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

For additional information contact:



SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $ 1,034,372



$ 918,241



$ 3,099,888



$ 2,541,241

Cost of revenue (701,353)



(654,585)



(2,120,649)



(1,879,774)

Gross profit 333,019



263,656



979,239



661,467

Corporate general and administrative expenses (36,477)



(40,986)



(102,248)



(109,968)

Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 7,804



543



15,232



5,825

Operating income 304,346



223,213



892,223



557,324

Interest expense (38,618)



(40,721)



(111,865)



(126,839)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net —



(18,278)



(5,226)



(18,428)

Other income, net 8,218



629



9,214



548

Income before income taxes 273,946



164,843



784,346



412,605

Provision for income taxes (64,003)



(37,351)



(187,659)



(97,559)

Net income 209,943



127,492



596,687



315,046

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (88)



(77)



(248)



(182)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 209,855



$ 127,415



$ 596,439



$ 314,864

Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.25



$ 0.72



$ 3.54



$ 1.77

Basic weighted average number of shares 167,417



175,982



168,586



178,238

Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.23



$ 0.72



$ 3.49



$ 1.74

Diluted weighted average number of shares 170,005



178,140



171,057



180,463



Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 406,947



$ 230,857

Receivables, net 99,996



92,939

Inventories 24,646



23,929

Other 40,274



28,427

Total current assets 571,863



376,152

Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 5,823,805



5,345,720

Cemetery property 1,865,480



1,879,340

Property and equipment, net 2,160,717



2,133,664

Goodwill 1,884,189



1,880,007

Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,113,507



1,080,053

Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,950,630



1,820,489

Total assets $ 15,370,191



$ 14,515,425









LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 623,348



$ 575,948

Current maturities of long-term debt 65,811



228,352

Income taxes payable 35,103



11,634

Total current liabilities 724,262



815,934

Long-term debt 3,759,974



3,514,182

Deferred revenue, net 1,527,079



1,488,909

Deferred tax liability 429,491



437,308

Other liabilities 444,483



420,039

Deferred receipts held in trust 4,606,817



4,272,382

Care trusts' corpus 1,936,190



1,814,050

Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 176,391,170 and 174,792,272 shares issued, respectively, and 166,080,826 and 170,717,236 shares outstanding, respectively 166,081



170,717

Capital in excess of par value 989,834



981,934

Retained earnings 746,019



560,731

Accumulated other comprehensive income 39,961



39,366

Total common stockholders' equity 1,941,895



1,752,748

Noncontrolling interests —



(127)

Total equity 1,941,895



1,752,621

Total liabilities and equity $ 15,370,191



$ 14,515,425



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 596,687



$ 315,046

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5,226



18,428

Depreciation and amortization 119,200



116,453

Amortization of intangibles 15,095



17,056

Amortization of cemetery property 75,394



56,854

Amortization of loan costs 4,736



3,971

Provision for expected credit losses 8,545



12,016

(Benefit from) provision for deferred income taxes (8,125)



17,217

Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (15,232)



(5,825)

Share-based compensation 10,630



10,571

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Increase in receivables (9,921)



(1,231)

Increase in other assets (39,681)



(24,262)

Increase in payables and other liabilities 84,404



51,989

Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (246,867)



(89,220)

Increase in deferred revenue, net 92,991



65,982

Increase (decrease) in deferred receipts held in trust 37,280



(5,608)

Net cash provided by operating activities 730,362



559,437

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (177,767)



(155,597)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,221)



(29,801)

Real estate acquisitions (15,642)



(51,434)

Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 25,602



12,946

Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (3,666)



(5,036)

Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies and other —



3,519

Net cash used in investing activities (180,694)



(225,403)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 820,000



1,495,000

Debt issuance costs (13,640)



(14,501)

Scheduled payments of debt (27,110)



(25,467)

Early payments and extinguishment of debt (699,837)



(1,371,840)

Principal payments on finance leases (25,421)



(30,612)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 34,521



16,999

Purchase of Company common stock (344,373)



(329,123)

Payments of dividends (109,285)



(101,472)

Bank overdrafts and other (3,497)



9,800

Net cash used in financing activities (368,642)



(351,216)

Effect of foreign currency (197)



(2,329)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 180,829



(19,511)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 238,610



242,620

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 419,439



$ 223,109



Consolidated Segment Results (See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except funeral services performed and

average revenue per service) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 318.4



$ 275.1



$ 938.8



$ 796.0

Matured preneed revenue 172.4



164.2



522.1



486.2

Core revenue 490.8



439.3



1,460.9



1,282.2

Non-funeral home revenue 18.5



15.6



55.1



44.2

Recognized preneed revenue 45.6



32.7



120.4



93.2

Other revenue 37.4



31.0



107.0



84.9

Total revenue $ 592.3



$ 518.6



$ 1,743.4



$ 1,504.5

















Gross profit $ 165.0



$ 124.1



$ 464.2



$ 343.7

Gross profit percentage 27.9 %

23.9 %

26.6 %

22.8 %















Funeral services performed 94,239



90,575



286,331



267,644

Average revenue per service $ 5,404



$ 5,022



$ 5,295



$ 4,956











(Dollars in millions) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 46.0



$ 34.1



$ 125.4



$ 87.5

Atneed merchandise and service revenue 77.5



69.2



231.7



191.9

Total atneed revenue 123.5



103.3



357.1



279.4

Recognized preneed property revenue 201.9



190.1



643.0



458.3

Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 85.0



80.9



258.5



219.5

Total recognized preneed revenue 286.9



271.0



901.5



677.8

Core revenue 410.4



374.3



1,258.6



957.2

Other cemetery revenue 31.7



25.3



97.9



79.6

Total revenue $ 442.1



$ 399.6



$ 1,356.5



$ 1,036.8

















Gross profit $ 168.0



$ 139.5



$ 515.0



$ 317.8

Gross profit percentage 38.0 %

34.9 %

38.0 %

30.7 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 312.6



$ 271.6



$ 41.0



15.1 % Matured preneed revenue (2) 170.6



163.2



7.4



4.5 % Core revenue (3) 483.2



434.8



48.4



11.1 % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 18.2



15.6



2.6



16.7 % Recognized preneed revenue (5) 45.1



32.7



12.4



37.9 % Other revenue (6) 37.3



30.9



6.4



20.7 % Total comparable revenue $ 583.8



$ 514.0



$ 69.8



13.6 %















Comparable gross profit $ 163.8



$ 123.9



$ 39.9



32.2 % Comparable gross profit percentage 28.1 %

24.1 %

4.0 %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 53,291



49,953



3,338



6.7 % Matured preneed 26,613



27,539



(926)



(3.4) % Total core 79,904



77,492



2,412



3.1 % Non-funeral home 12,845



12,127



718



5.9 % Total comparable funeral services performed 92,749



89,619



3,130



3.5 % Comparable core cremation rate 52.8 %

52.2 %

0.6 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 59.2 %

58.5 %

0.7 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 5,866



$ 5,437



$ 429



7.9 % Matured preneed 6,410



5,926



484



8.2 % Total core 6,047



5,611



436



7.8 % Non-funeral home 1,417



1,286



131



10.2 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,406



$ 5,026



$ 380



7.6 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 284.2



$ 233.8



$ 50.4



21.6 % Core contracts sold 37,237



33,175



4,062



12.2 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 20,205



16,602



3,603



21.7 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,078



$ 5,636



$ 442



7.8 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,864



$ 2,821



$ 43



1.5 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred.



(2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes.



(4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred.



(5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred.



(6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements.



(7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue increased by $69.8 million , or 13.6%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, primarily driven by significant growth in core funeral revenue of $48.4 million , recognized preneed revenue of $12.4 million , and other revenue of $6.4 million .

The growth in core funeral revenue of $48.4 million , or 11.1%, was primarily the result of a 7.8% increase in core average revenue per service and a 3.1% increase in core funeral services performed. The comparable core cremation rate grew by 60 basis points to 52.8%.

Non-funeral home revenue increased $2.6 million , or 16.7%, as a result of a 10.2% higher average revenue per service and services performed growth of 5.9%.

Recognized preneed revenue is higher by $12.4 million , or 37.9%, over the prior year quarter. This growth is primarily driven by a 23.6% increase in preneed funeral sales production through our non-funeral home channel as described below.

Other revenue grew $6.4 million , or 20.7%, as a result of an increase in general agency revenue from a 25.3% increase in comparable preneed funeral insurance production during the quarter.

Comparable funeral gross profit increased $39.9 million to $163.8 million and the gross profit percentage improved 400 basis points to 28.1%. The incremental margin on the revenue growth more than offset somewhat higher fixed costs in the current quarter relative to the prior year as staffing and service levels normalized, driven by our customers' desire for more robust remembrances and celebrations. Additionally, maintenance expenses were temporarily higher associated with various storms and hurricanes as well as catch up on deferred maintenance needs.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $50.4 million , or 21.6%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. We experienced a 21.1% increase at our core funeral locations and a 23.6% increase in preneed production through our non-funeral home channel. The elevated comparable preneed funeral sales production during the quarter was bolstered by continued growth in digital and direct mail leads, as well as the return of local marketing events and in-person seminars.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 46.0



$ 34.1



$ 11.9



34.9 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 77.4



69.2



8.2



11.8 % Total atneed revenue (1) 123.4



103.3



20.1



19.5 % Recognized preneed property revenue 201.8



190.0



11.8



6.2 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 84.9



80.9



4.0



4.9 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 286.7



270.9



15.8



5.8 % Core revenue (3) 410.1



374.2



35.9



9.6 % Other revenue (4) 31.8



25.2



6.6



26.2 % Total comparable revenue $ 441.9



$ 399.4



$ 42.5



10.6 %















Comparable gross profit $ 168.0



$ 139.8



$ 28.2



20.2 % Comparable gross profit percentage 38.0 %

35.0 %

3.0 %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 255.7



$ 228.6



$ 27.1



11.9 % Merchandise and services 201.7



181.0



20.7



11.4 % Discounts and other (4.1)



(2.5)



(1.6)



(64.0) % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 453.3



$ 407.1



$ 46.2



11.3 %















Recognition rate (5) 90.5 %

91.9 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred.



(2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts.



(5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue grew $42.5 million , or 10.6%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $35.9 million , or 9.6%, growth in core revenue.

The core revenue growth of $35.9 million was a result of a $20.1 million , or 19.5%, increase in atneed revenue that was realized by both higher sales averages and contract velocity across service, merchandise and property sales. Additionally, recognized preneed revenue increased $15.8 million , or 5.8%, driven by strong comparable preneed cemetery sales production for the period as described below.

Other revenue was higher by $6.6 million , or 26.2%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from an increase in endowment care trust fund income due to higher ordinary income, capital gains, and other distributions.

Comparable cemetery gross profit increased $28.2 million to $168.0 million . The gross profit percentage improved to 38.0% from 35.0%, primarily resulting from the revenue growth described above. The incremental margin on the revenue growth more than offset slightly higher fixed costs in the current quarter relative to the prior year as staffing and service levels continued to normalize driven by customer interaction and increased maintenance expenses.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production growth of $24.6 million , or 8.2%, was driven primarily by significant improvement in sales averages and large sales activity. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production continues to benefit from a more productive and efficient sales force, with better utilization of our customer relationship management system. The sales averages benefited from our continued investment in high-quality inventory at moderately higher price points.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses decreased $4.5 million to $36.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. This was primarily related to lower workers compensation, general liability and auto liability insurance accruals in the current year and higher charitable contributions in the prior year.

Other income, net increased $7.6 million to $8.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a cash receipt from a vendor waiver and release agreement.

Interest expense decreased $2.1 million to $38.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower interest rates on our floating rate debt.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 23.4%, up from 22.7% in the prior year quarter. In addition to higher earnings, the current year effective tax rates are higher compared to the prior year due to a favorable change in estimate in the finalization of the 2019 tax return in the prior year, partially offset by fewer excess tax benefits recognized on the settlement of employee share-based awards in the prior year.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending





(Dollars in millions) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020 2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 240.6



$ 195.1

$ 730.4



$ 559.4

Cash received from a vendor waiver and release agreement

payment (8.3)



—

(8.3)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 232.3



$ 195.1

$ 722.1



$ 559.4

Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities $ 66.8



$ 95.2

$ 168.8



$ 96.9



Net cash provided by operating activities increased $45.5 million to $240.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $195.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 benefited from a cash receipt of $8.3 million from a vendor waiver and release agreement. Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items was $232.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $195.1 million in third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by strong growth in gross profit in both our funeral and cemetery segments of $69.4 million as well as a benefit in the current quarter of lower cash tax payments of $28.5 million. These benefits were partially offset by working capital uses, the most significant being the payment of $34.9 million in payroll taxes, which was higher than prior year due to timing related to the CARES Act in 2020.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020 2021

2020 Capital improvements at existing operating locations $ 39.9



$ 20.6

$ 100.1



$ 63.8

Development of cemetery property 25.4



20.1

50.0



65.4

Capital improvements at existing operating locations and cemetery development expenditures 65.3



40.7

150.1



129.2

Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 9.3



10.1

27.7



26.4

Total capital expenditures $ 74.6



$ 50.8

$ 177.8



$ 155.6



Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $23.8 million, primarily due to an increase in capital improvements at existing operating locations and increased spend on cemetery property development as we returned to more normal levels of capital expenditures compared to 2020.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of September 30, 2021 is set forth below:



Three Months

Nine Months Preneed funeral (0.5)%

10.0% Preneed cemetery (0.4)%

10.8% Cemetery perpetual care (0.1)%

9.5% Combined trust funds (0.3)%

10.1%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 209.9



$ 1.23



$ 127.4



$ 0.72

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (7.8)



(0.05)



(0.5)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net —



—



18.3



0.10

Vendor waiver and release agreement cash receipts (8.3)



(0.05)



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items above 3.9



0.03



(4.6)



(0.03)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 197.7



$ 1.16



$ 140.6



$ 0.79

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



170.0







178.1









(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 596.4



$ 3.49



$ 314.9



$ 1.74

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (15.2)



(0.09)



(5.8)



(0.03)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 5.2



0.03



18.4



0.10

Vendor waiver and release agreement cash receipts (8.3)



(0.05)



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items above 4.9



0.03



(3.4)



(0.01)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 583.0



$ 3.41



$ 324.1



$ 1.80

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



171.1







180.5



