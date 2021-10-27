Vionic Announces Partnership with Proteus Ocean Group to Raise Global Awareness for the Ocean and Climate Change Committed to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future, Vionic will join Proteus Ocean Group in finding innovative solutions to preserve and heal the ocean

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vionic Shoes, part of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) portfolio of brands, is proud to announce a mission-driven initiative supporting PROTEUS™, the world's most advanced underwater research station and habitat, built to foster global awareness for the ocean and climate change. The partnership will include co-branded beach clean-up initiatives and a consumer education campaign with the exclusive launch of a 'sea-inspired' capsule collection of Vionic's eco-conscious Beach sneakers.

"As our life support system, the Ocean is indispensable to solving the planet's biggest problems," said Fabien Cousteau, Founder of Proteus. "Challenges created by climate change, rising sea levels, extreme storms and viruses represent a multi-trillion-dollar risk to the global economy. Our partnership with Vionic will open up more opportunities to collaborate and connect with consumers who are environmentally conscious."

Vionic is committed to its customers, the planet we walk on, and to incorporating ethically sourced and sustainable materials into its shoe styles, making it the ideal partner for Proteus Ocean Group. PROTEUS™, founded by renowned aquanaut, ocean explorer, and environmentalist Fabien Cousteau -- grandson of Jacques-Yves Cousteau -- is committed to raising awareness about our planet and the need to conserve and find innovative solutions to preserve and heal the earth's oceans.

"Vionic, at its core, is a wellness brand, contributing to individuals' health by empowering them to live their best lives, from the ground up," said Angela Caltagirone, senior vice president and general manager of Vionic. "With Proteus, we align in our sense of innovation and in our commitment to our oceans and planet."

Cousteau and PROTEUS™ are focused on marine research that drives innovation coupled with the importance of connecting people to the stories that inspire change and action. The materials used for Vionic's Beach line exemplify that caring for our ocean generates opportunities to begin healing the climate.

"Ocean wellness is human wellness," said Chris Gallagher, co-founder of Vionic. "We are excited to contribute to and collaborate with an organization at the height of innovation, saving and protecting our oceans and planet in a big way, as both a brand and as passionate individual supporters."

In addition to a more sustainable design incorporating canvas fabric from natural materials, outsoles made from a rubber- and soybean-based compound, and Vegan certification, the PROTEUS™ capsule collection of eco-conscious Vionic Beach sneakers will showcase an exclusive 'sea-inspired' print. The styles will also feature the brand's podiatrist-developed Three-Zone Comfort technology, known for promoting overall foot health and for offering relief to those who suffer from painful conditions such as Plantar fasciitis. With wellness for people and the planet being central to its core values, Vionic advocates for community in many ways through its Vionic Cares philanthropic branch. Aligning with consumers for whom sustainability is also front of mind, Vionic is honored to be a founding sponsor of PROTEUS™.

To learn more about Vionic visit https://www.vionicshoes.com/

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual and dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About PROTEUS™

PROTEUS™ is the world's most advanced underwater station, built to enable research seeking to address the most pressing issues the Earth faces. PROTEUS™ will be a catalyst to improve the health of humanity and the oceans upon which all life relies. Educational programmatic goals for PROTEUS™, and facilitating the science and research that will take place on PROTEUS™ in the future; offering scientists and academics an essential state-of-the-art research lab and a platform to give rise to disruptive scientific breakthroughs in areas such as medicine, genetics, sustainable energy and food cultivation. For additional information visit https://www.proteusoceangroup.com/.

