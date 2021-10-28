HAP expands national provider network for members through new partnership with Aetna

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP) today announced the expansion of its already-large network of doctors and hospitals around the country through a new partnership with Aetna and its national PPO network.

HAP, along with its wholly owned subsidiary ASR Health Benefits (ASR), is partnering with Aetna to become an Aetna Signature Administrator® to offer Aetna's national PPO network to members who require care outside of Michigan. Aetna's network will provide HAP PPO, commercial and self-funded members access to more than 1.4 million providers, including over 6,100 hospitals and thousands of MinuteClinic® locations around the country.

"This is great news for HAP as we are committed to ensuring our members have access to quality health care, no matter where they travel," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO of HAP. "This agreement will offer peace of mind to members, from parents with students studying out-of-state to Michigan 'snowbirds' who flock to states with warmer winter climates. This partnership allows HAP members access to Aetna's nationwide network with coverage from the HAP/ASR statewide network in Michigan."

The new partnership is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

