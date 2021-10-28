Sitel Group® Receives 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine The award honors Sitel Group for improving customer service technology through its innovative digital eyewear assistant campaign for Zenni

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named its Zenni Case Study as a 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC's CUSTOMER magazine .

The 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

"We are so honored to receive the 2021 Customer Service Innovation Award from CUSTOMER magazine," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, CMO, Sitel Group. "As a company, we are committed to continuously thinking outside of the box in providing innovative solutions that result in the best customer experience possible for the brands we support. This recognition helps reveal how Sitel Group is ushering in the next generation of disruption in the digital era."

Sitel Group developed Zee, the world's first digital eyewear assistant for Zenni, the world's largest online eyewear retailer. Zee leverages the Sitel® Digital Agent, a cognitive chatbot technology that enhances the overall customer experience by eliminating wait times and providing fast, accurate answers to common questions.

"Our partnership with Sitel Group has far exceeded our expectations," said Jeff Huang, Head of Global Operations, Zenni. "Their cutting-edge technology has vastly expanded Zenni's customer service capabilities and is amplified by their deep collaboration with our service and support operations. We look forward to working with them in the future to continue creating world-class customer experience solutions."

Zenni's internal-facing chatbot has supported new agents to meet their KPIs within the fourth week of onboarding. It has also increased inquiry resolution to 98.87% - an increase of over 13%. Zenni's digital agent achieves an 88% customer satisfaction rating, and Zee has reduced the total cost of customer care through the web channel by 20%.

"Congratulations to Sitel Group for receiving a 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Sitel Group's digital eyewear assistant campaign for Zenni has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to have great innovation from Sitel Group in 2022 and beyond."

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families.

