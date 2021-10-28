Wisconsin Nurse Voted Winner in ImageFIRST's Inaugural HeroesFIRST Campaign Heidi Boyke was awarded $5,000 and PPE for her workplace for her Infection Prevention efforts

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, a leading provider of laundry services for the healthcare industry, named the winner of its inaugural HeroesFIRST campaign – Heidi Boyke of Waukesha, Wisconsin – during International Infection Prevention Week, following a nationwide contest. The HeroesFIRST campaign honors and celebrates infection prevention healthcare workers that ImageFIRST has the privilege of working with each day, and Heidi, a Nurse Manager, demonstrates dedication to ensuring patient and staff safety.

In recognition of her win, Heidi was awarded a $5,000 grand prize with a corresponding donation of PPE materials to her facility, the GI Associates' Moreland Endoscopy Center. Heidi's nomination highlighted her dedication to taking extraordinary precautions to keep her patients and staff safe, including hourly cleaning of all surfaces, monthly handwashing audits and yearly training of core cleaning competencies for staff.

"Being selected as a finalist in the HeroesFIRST campaign was a tremendous honor, and I have been so inspired by all the infection prevention professionals selected by ImageFIRST," said Heidi Boyke, the first-annual HeroesFIRST winner. "Being recognized by my Customer Advocate was such a special moment after a tough year and a half. Learning that I was selected as the campaign's winner has further fueled my passion and dedication to keeping my patients and staff safe."

Earlier this year, ImageFIRST's team of dedicated service representatives – whom they call Customer Advocates – nominated more than 100 outstanding infection prevention specialists, eight of which were chosen as finalists and had their stories featured on the company's website for a nationwide vote. The seven runners-up were each awarded a $1,000 prize for their exceptional work.

"Each Infection Prevention Specialist honored by the HeroesFIRST campaign has made incredible contributions to their medical centers, and their work has not gone unnoticed by the people who work with them every day," said Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. "Heidi exemplifies the tremendous work that goes into keeping her community safe, and ImageFIRST is honored to name her the first-annual HeroesFIRST winner."

