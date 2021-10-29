Jianpu Technology Wins Top Fintech Innovation Award and Reveals Business Developments in New Categories and Markets

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company")(NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce that it recently won the prestigious 2021 Top 10 Fintech Innovation Award (the "Award"). The Award, bestowed by "The Chinese Banker" recognizes Jianpu's excellence in enabling the digitization of financial institutions.

As one of the most influential acknowledgements within China's financial industry, the Award (in its 14th edition) is widely respected by the fintech industry, regulators and financial institutions. Winning the Award alongside banks such as WeBank, Pingan Bank and China Everbright Bank is a validation of Jianpu's achievements and contributions in financial industry innovation. Jianpu remains committed to innovation-led growth, embracing artificial intelligence, data science, analytics, cloud computing, machine learning and other technologies to explore and seek breakthroughs across financial product categories and geographies.

As China's largest independent credit card application online platform, the Company has facilitated the cumulative issuance of over 20 million credit cards. In addition to traditional content-driven traffic, the Company leverages social media to promote its platform via an initiative called Social Media and Partner Program (the "Program"). Launched in 2018, the Program has been highly effective in user acquisition and engagement, resulting in approximately two thirds of credit card application volume via this channel. Jianpu will continue to leverage the Program to expand into other financial product categories and new business verticals.

In diversifying the financial products offered on its platform, Jianpu has also entered into the insurance brokerage sector. With the mission and vision of "Making Insurance More Accessible via Technology", the Company has developed a solution for individual brokers that enables intelligent deal management, insurance product matching and streamlined transaction processes.

Jianpu has also expanded its footprint into Southeast Asia markets by applying and adapting its successful formula and pioneering business models. Winning the trust and support from local regulators and partners, the Company has secured several important permits and registrations in the fintech sector, including financial product aggregator, credit scoring and transaction authentication. Going forward, Jianpu will continue to drive inclusive financial services overseas to benefit more populations around the world.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "As a fintech pioneer, we have placed a high premium on technological innovation in the first decade since our founding. We strive to help financial institutions accelerate their digitalization, enhance accessibility of their products and services, and consequently better serve the real economy. Notably, we have helped small- and medium-sized enterprises to withstand the pandemic by making certain financial services and products more accessible."

"We appreciate the recognition of 'The Chinese Banker', as well as the industry participants. Down the road, we will continue to innovate in such realms as integrated digital capability, consumer education and protection, financial inclusion and accessibility, so as to better serve our users and financial institutions and fully tap into market opportunities in the new era of financial industry's digital transformation." Mr. Ye concluded.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

(IR)Oscar Chen, E-mail: IR@rong360.com

(PR)Amanda Hu, E-mail: Media@rong360.com

Tel: +86 (10) 6242-7068

View original content:

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.