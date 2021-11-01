DarioHealth Gathers Momentum in the Provider Market with Two New Contracts for Remote Patient Monitoring Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that it has entered into contracts with two prominent regional providers in Hawaii and Georgia for its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services.

The two new contracts expand Dario's provider footprint with one of the largest providers in Hawaii, and a metro Atlanta primary care system with multiple locations. Both partnerships will provide RPM services for patients living with diabetes and hypertension, two of the most common – and commonly co-occurring - chronic conditions.

Each contract represents a competitive win for Dario in the crowded RPM market. Dario's established track record of partnering with providers to engage patients factored heavily in both decisions as providers increasingly look for credible solutions. Dario supports more than 197,000 members on its multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform today with live provider clients in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.

"Dario's ability to engage and retain patients on our platform is very attractive to providers. Our credibility as a trusted partner is becoming a decisive factor in securing new provider partnerships, and we look forward to delivering the best possible experience for our newest clients and their patients as well," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that its ability to engage and retain patients on its platform is very attractive to providers and that its credibility as a trusted partner is becoming a decisive factor in securing new provider partnerships. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

