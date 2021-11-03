Hub International Strengthens Personal Insurance Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Rider Insurance Group, Inc. In Florida

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Rider Insurance Group, Inc (Rider Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Rider Insurance Group provides personal and commercial insurance services, including home, auto, flood, recreational vehicles, life, and business. This addition continues to complement and strengthen Hub's personal insurance solutions.

"We're excited to have the Rider Insurance team join Hub," said Charles Chunn, Hub Regional Sales Officer in South Florida. "They will help expand our high-net-worth insurance services in Florida's southwest region."

Rider Insurance Group owners Jared Hartley and Jennifer Hartley, and their team will be joining Hub Florida.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAre Hub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

