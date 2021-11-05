Corboy & Demetrio Named to 2022 Best Law Firms for 12th Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio has been selected to the 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. It's the 12th year of the firm's selection.

Corboy & Demetrio received two Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings, the highest a plaintiff's law firm can attain in the practice areas of Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Law - Plaintiffs.

"Being selected for 12 consecutive years reflects the talent of our attorneys and their stellar reputation among peers in our legal community," Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder Thomas Demetrio said.

Firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise, according to Best Lawyers.

To be eligible for a ranking, a law firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S.

A record 11 Corboy & Demetrio attorneys were named to the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. They include our Partners:

Philip Harnett Corboy, Jr. - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Thomas A. Demetrio - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michael K. Demetrio - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

William T. Gibbs - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Daniel S. Kirschner - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Kohut - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Kenneth Lumb - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Francis Patrick Murphy - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Edward G. Willer - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

In addition, two of our "Of Counsel" attorneys, David R. Barry, Jr. and Susan J. Schwartz, were selected in the area of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

