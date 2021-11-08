Iconic Events To Bring "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays" To Theaters Nationwide For Special Cinematic Event Starting Sunday, November 28

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Events, the fast-growing event cinema company that brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters for special limited engagements, will present platinum-selling electronic recording artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling as she ushers in the holiday season in movie theaters nationwide. Beginning Sunday, November 28 and running through the Christmas season, Stirling, whose videos have generated over 3 billion views online, is teaming with Iconic Events to showcase her heartwarming special "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays," as a big-screen theatrical presentation in cinemas across the country.

Stirling's most recent Christmas holiday special features beloved fan favorite seasonal tunes off her chart-topping and critically acclaimed holiday album "Warmer In The Winter," including "Angels We Have Heard On High," "All I Want For Christmas," "Let It Snow," and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," brought to life by stylized sets, extraordinary dancers, and glittering costumes in a spectacle greater than any standard venue could provide. Blurring the lines between concert and Christmas special, "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays," which she independently created, produced, and financed, also features several of Stirling's inspired originals, including a breathtaking rendition of her hit "Crystallize," in which she captivates with a breath-taking Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial display while playing the violin.

Tickets will go on sale beginning November 11th and moviegoers can find theaters showing the special in their area at https://www.lindseystirlingintheaters.com/. A trailer for the special can be viewed here.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that Iconic Events is bringing 'Home for the Holidays' to theaters to kick off the holiday season," said Stirling. "Honestly, I'd love to see the show become part of an annual tradition – experiencing an old favorite while making new memories – which is part of what the holidays are all about. Music is such an important part of the holidays and so is gathering with friends and family."

"Lindsey's dedicated, faithful fanbase has shown their unwavering support, and Lindsey has always sought to give back," said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. "On the first Sunday of the Christmas season, Lindsey's incredible performance will be like a warm cup of holiday cheer. There's no better way to be captured by the magic of the holiday season than enjoying family entertainment like this on the big screen."

Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic, violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, is currently gearing up for the return of her annual Christmas tour. Since the release of her self-titled debut, the Arizona-raised, Los Angeles-based artist has racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling's sophomore album "Shatter Me" was certified Gold by the RIAA, after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and holding the #1 spot on the Classical Albums Chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Her third studio album, "Brave Enough," featuring guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Christina Perri, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon and others, earned Stirling her second Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album. Stirling's latest release, her fifth album, "Artemis," debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. "Artemis" has also been turned into a successful comic book series. Additionally, Stirling co-wrote The New York Times best-selling book The Only Pirate at the Party with her sister Brook S. Passey, was the runner-up on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" and has appeared on "America's Got Talent." The multi-hyphenate star is also currently helping families in need through her nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund.

The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program, her fourth holiday outing, will showcase Stirling's favorite seasonal tunes as featured on "Warmer In The Winter," set against dazzling festive costumes, a troupe of talented dancers, lots of holiday cheer, and much more. Since its initial release in 2017, "Warmer In The Winter" has sold nearly 400,000 copies and been streamed over 195 million times worldwide. The upcoming 22-date trek runs from November 26th through December 23rd, stopping throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Tickets are on sale now, including various VIP Packages and access to Lindsey's VIP Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for dates and details.

About Iconic Events Releasing

A fast growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theaters as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, music and comedy specials, stand-up comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theater network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out at their local movie theater. The company recently has enjoyed significant successes with "Bo Burnham: Inside," several UFC fights, WWE SummerSlam and upcoming has a varied slate including the acclaimed animated film "The Mitchells vs. The Machines."

