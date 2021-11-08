Instructure to Acquire Kimono to Expand Integration and Interoperability with the Instructure Learning Platform Kimono to become "Elevate Data Sync" to seamlessly connect edtech users with the applications they love

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. ( Instructure) (NYSE: INST) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kimono , a leader in cloud-based data integration and interoperability for education. A long-time partner, and preferred integration solution of Canvas LMS, Kimono will be rebranded as Elevate Data Sync as it joins the Instructure Learning Platform. Elevate Data Sync is a solution built specifically for education that enables secure syncing of student, staff, and learning data across applications within a school environment.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

"The acquisition underscores Instructure's vision of building education's most integrated platform and demonstrates our deep commitment to openness," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We want to give schools the freedom of choice to connect with their preferred applications. By incorporating Kimono's adaptable, cloud-based integration and interoperability solution as Elevate Data Sync, we strengthen our ability to more seamlessly connect users with the applications they love."

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the team at Kimono has over 20 years of experience developing integration solutions for K-12 and higher education. The company serves six state education agencies, over 2300 districts, 27,000 schools and universities, and more than 16 million students globally.

The move extends Instructure's learning data integration and rostering capabilities for student information systems (SIS). With bi-directional sharing, Elevate Data Sync ensures data, grades, and rosters stay synchronized between edtech applications and student information systems (SIS). Schools ensure the accuracy, security, and accessibility with complete control of their integrations—sharing only the data elements they choose and only with the applications they authorize. Because Elevate Data Sync is standards-agnostic, it supports industry-standard data models and protocols—such as OneRoster, LIS, SIF, APIs, and CSV—and also offers the flexibility to meet needs of schools and applications.

"We developed an adaptable, cloud-based platform that is the most comprehensive education interoperability solution available," said Steve Curtis, CEO of Kimono. "Adding that technology to the Instructure Learning Platform will accelerate Instructure's plans to provide broad support and deeper integration points to the platform for thousands of edtech providers globally. As a result, schools and higher education institutions will be further empowered to craft the digital learning environment that meets the unique needs of their students."

The Instructure Learning Platform is an open, reliable, and extensible learning ecosystem enabling a digital learning environment for educators, students, and institutions. The platform is made up of several key pillars—such as learning management, assessment, and analytics —that work together to enrich, support, and connect every aspect of teaching and learning. Elevate Data Sync will be a vital part of the platform, driving interoperability and ease of use.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential, timing, and examples of any strategic alternatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cory Edwards

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5258

cory@instructure.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

April Scee

Managing Director

ICR, Inc.

(917) 497-8992

april.scee@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.