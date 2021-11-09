Energy Conservation & Supply Inc. Joins Eaglestone LLC, Adding Turn-Key Lighting Retrofits & Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure To Suite of Energy Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Conservation & Supply Inc. (ECS), a leading provider of turn-key LED lighting and controls solutions and electric vehicle charging stations today announced a new partnership with Eaglestone, LLC . Eaglestone, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners , continues to grow collaborations with "best in class" service providers in order to offer a full suite of energy-saving services to large multi-family residential and commercial clients in the metro-New York area.

"Eaglestone is proud to include ECS among our best-in-class affiliated companies, and we are excited to bring electric vehicle charging station infrastructure and maintenance to our clients," said Andru Coren, CEO of Eaglestone, LLC. "Experts agree that reducing vehicle emissions is a key part of slowing climate change. By incorporating electric vehicle infrastructure in their environmental strategies, corporations and commercial real estate owners can reap a range of benefits, including retaining and attracting young, environmentally-conscious talent and a reputation for leadership on one of the most important issues of our time."

ECS offers wholesale National lighting distribution as well as complete turn-key energy conservation services including energy audits, project design and specifications, utility rebates and incentives, project management and installation. Included in ECS' offerings are energy compliance upgrades for City and State energy conservation codes that have started to take effect in New York City and beyond. LED lighting and controls, UV Air and Lighting disinfection, Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure and maintenance make up the core products, services and solutions for ECS.

As climate change receives more and more attention from policy makers and activists, corporate citizens are increasingly having to activate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and incorporate ESG measurements into their success metrics. By working with ECS businesses can lower their carbon footprint by transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles by installing charging stations at their properties. The larger Eaglestone family also allows clients to explore other energy efficiency options, such as solar power, LEED consulting, energy modeling and much more.

"Over the past two years we have seen tremendous increase in demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and UV Disinfection Lighting for our commercial clients," said Ricky Dweck, President of Energy Conservation & Supply Inc. "Our partnership with Eaglestone will provide us with the additional support and resources needed to deliver our signature turn-key services."

Eaglestone, LLC is a holding company comprised of best-in-class MEP/F sub-contractors on the east coast providing superior workmanship and project management services across all commercial and residential construction platforms. Its growing family of affiliated companies, which also includes New York Engineers , Solar Energy Systems, LLC (SES) , Lotus Biosecurity , PJ Mechanical , PACE Companies , and Delta Sheet Metal , reflects a commitment to energy strategies & solutions, service & maintenance programs, and biosecurity initiatives.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian manages over $700 million of committed capital investing in industry-leading, middle-market businesses. We support investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. For more information, please visit aterianpartners.com

About Eaglestone

Eaglestone, LLC is a holding company comprised of the best-in-class MEP/F sub-contractors providing superior workmanship and project management services across all commercial and residential construction platforms. Eaglestone, LLC is committed to companies that focus on energy strategies & solutions, service & maintenance programs, and biosecurity initiatives. Our focus currently is the NY Metro area and the state of Florida, from Orlando to Miami. For more information visit eaglestoneny.com

About Energy Conservation & Supply Inc. (ECS):

Energy Conservation & Supply Inc. (ECS) is a New York City based industry leader services provider for wholesale lighting distribution, turn-key lighting retrofits, building controls, UV air and lighting disinfection, electric vehicle charging station infrastructure and maintenance. ECS works with commercial, industrial, retail, healthcare, schools and portfolio real estate clients to design, develop, and implement energy conservation projects. Since 1995 ECS has upgraded hundreds of millions of sq feet for their customers Nationwide. For more information visit EnerConSupply.com

