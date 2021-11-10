Care Evolution: Essays on Health as a Social Imperative

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book outlining an aspirational future for our healthcare systems, Dr. Steven Merahn begins with a frightening reflection: "… there are opposing sides to the question as to whether we, as a society, want people to be sick or well." That statement is just one of many condemnations of a system that, most agree, is deeply flawed and in dire need of fixing.

In a series of compelling essays, Dr. Merahn takes a deep dive into the forces that have shaped and sustained the US health industry. He details how the focus on the economics of healthcare has obscured the value to society of reducing avoidable health maladies and their attendant disabilities. "The healthcare ecosystem resists change in order to maintain its networks of self-interest," writes Merahn. "What good is a right to care, if the care delivered does not improve our health and wellbeing?"

Dr. Merahn's provocative book provides forward-thinking insights and solutions, actionable proposals that, as a whole, form a detailed, practical blueprint for a brand-new healthcare system, one based on a "social imperative" to improve and sustain the quality of health for all citizens. Dr. Merahn points out that there is value to society of a healthy citizenry, and that our systems of care need to be designed to enhance individuals' ability to contribute emotionally, socially, and economically to family and community.

Working from the perspective that successful healthcare delivery requires us to focus on the interactions between people, Merahn's treatise explores compelling examples and current research that reveal just how critical interactions are as drivers of healthcare quality and improvement.

Care Evolution is a road map to the future of US healthcare that belongs on the shelves of policy-makers, physicians, healthcare administrators, government officials, CEOs, and anyone else with a stake in the system.

About Dr. Steven Merahn

Steven Merahn, MD, is a physician-executive with a remarkably diverse career across the entire healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Merahn is currently the Founder and Chief Executive of non-profit Union In Action, whose mission is to "equitably improve the capacity of our systems of care to improve the quality of health of individuals and communities using the principles of integration, collaboration, and orchestration." For more on Dr. Merahn, click here .

View original content:

SOURCE Dr. Steven Merahn