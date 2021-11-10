Correction: Chicken Salad Chick Grows Presence In Virginia With New Location In Hampton

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Correction: This release has been corrected to say Chicken Salad Chick Hampton will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, December 7. The restaurant's giveaways also reflect this change.

Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest location in Hampton, VA. The restaurant is the first Chicken Salad Chick in the Tidewater region. Eight additional locations are planned for the state by March 2023. Located at 2850 Kilgore Avenue, just a few minutes off Interstate-64 at exit 263-A, the Hampton restaurant is situated in the heart of Hampton's shopping and entertainment district at Peninsula Town Center. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, December 7 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, December 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests! The first 100 guests will receive one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. Additionally, one lucky guest will be randomly selected to win one free large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks. *

Wednesday, December 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chick Meal on their next visit.

Thursday, December 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a Chick Tumbler. **

Friday, December 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a Chick Tote Bag. **

Saturday, December 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Wooden Chick Charcuterie Board. **

A Virginia native, Melissa Holt of Grateful Lady, LLC is the franchise owner of the new Hampton restaurant. An aspired multi-unit operator, this is Holt's first of two Chicken Salad Chick locations, with her second location planned to open in the greater Williamsburg area in 2022. Holt brings five years of restaurant industry experience to the brand including in-store restaurant operations and internal franchise system management. Joining her team, Holt welcomes her twin sister, Jordan Jansen, as General Manager as well as her newborn son who plans to be a part of the Chick welcoming committee. Holt's mother, Claire will also serve as partner for the franchise. With the support of her family, Holt is eager to build her franchise empire and bring the great flavor of Chicken Salad Chick to her local community.

"When I first experienced Chicken Salad Chick as a guest and discovered their motto 'spread joy, enrich lives, serve others,' I knew the restaurant was closely aligned with my goals and what I value in a brand," says Melissa Holt. "I've always craved to open a successful business with roots within the communities it serves and continually gives back to, and we will be doing just that. From our friends and family event ahead of opening day to ongoing charitable partnership support, we look forward to offering not only a delicious menu to guests, but an extended support system to our community."

Chicken Salad Chick in Hampton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to get checked In. The first 100 people will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. While waiting, guests will need to download the Chicken Salad Chick App and get registered. Upon arrival, guests will grab their spot in line, make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value, and once inside, scan a special code to make the "First 100 Spot" official. If a guest is late or misses their designated return time, the spot will automatically be awarded to the next guest in line.

** Dine in or take out only. Limit 1 reward per Guest Present. Not valid with any other offers.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickHamptonVA.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 210 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

