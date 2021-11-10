PetWellClinic Inks 5-Unit Deal, Celebrates First PetWellClinic Locations in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has announced a signed agreement for five new locations in the South Orange County area, marking PetWellClinic's first deal in the State of California. The clinics will offer preventative and wellness care, including check-ups and vaccinations, as well as treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions within a convenient, walk-in atmosphere. PetWellClinic's unique model offers easily accessible, affordable, and quality pet care in contrast to more traditional veterinary clinics.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.)

The multi-unit agreement has been signed by franchisee Scott Volk, a 30-year veteran of the clinical research and consulting industries. Volk, a resident of Irvine, found a distinct need for these convenient clinics in Southern California.

"As a pet owner myself, I understand how difficult it can be to find convenient, quality care for your family pet," Volk says. "Residents of South Orange County are sure to embrace the PetWellClinic concept. They lead busy lives and don't have time to wait over a week to see a veterinarian for a simple check-up. With this model, our pets can get the care they need while owners enjoy the ease and quality of the preventative services."

Preventative care for pets is an essential part of maintaining a pet's overall health and wellness. PetWellClinic makes it easy to stay on top of their medical needs; offering expert, affordable care to ensure pets are living their life to the fullest.

In addition to pet wellness services, PetWellClinic's model provides veterinarians with a balanced work schedule. Operating on an 8-hour work day and offering a streamlined list of services, PetWellClinic favors a sustainable workload over stressed-out employees.

"Our clinics provide the best possible care to your pets, but we make it a priority to maintain a sustainable work environment for our vets," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "Our clinic model allows for vets to leave work 'at work' versus the need for on-call status or overnight shifts. When our vets lead healthy lives, they're more focused and able to provide even better care to their patients."

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is going on from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information on PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at joseph@oakscale.com. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information on Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and already has 100 units in development since August of 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetWellClinic