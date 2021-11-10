The Professional Beauty Association Reveals The 2022 North American Hairstyling Awards Finalist Collections

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is honored to announce the 33rd annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) finalists. NAHA is the most prestigious professional beauty competition in North America and honors the salon industry's top artists who push the boundaries of skill and artistry. 2022 is no exception with stunning collections ranging from edgy Avant Garde to the razor-sharp precision of Haircutting.

"The 2022 North American Hairstyling Award finalists showcase excellence, creativity, and technical ability," shares Nina Daily, PBA's Executive Director. "Year after year, we continue to be amazed by the level of talent and elevated artistry shown by these artists."

To win a coveted NAHA award, artists submit their collections in fourteen creative and inspirational categories of hair, makeup, and education excellence. Development of these collections often take months of envisioning, planning, and shooting.

Collections are judged anonymously in three rounds by a panel of esteemed hairdressers, makeup artists, educators, and experts – including Serge Normant, Danilo, Sam Villa, Vernon François, Robert Ham, Antoinette Beenders, Kevin Murphy, Michael DeVellis, Kris Sorbie, Errol Douglas, Tabatha Coffey, Robert Lobetta, Tippi Shorter, and more.

The NAHA 2022 Finalists are: 

Avant Garde:
David Barron
Kim Botner 
Migena Furxhi 
Reynaldo Achurra 
Steven Robertson

Barber of the Year: 
Amanda Dassel 
Ammon Carver 
Kenny Duncan 
Navin Ramgoolam 
Tyler Kelbert

Editorial Stylist of the Year:
Ashley Stewart Wright 
Liza Espinoza Achurra 
Matthew Morris
Rusty Phillips 
Shirley Gordon

Educator of the Year:
Candy Shaw 
Elizabeth Faye 
Eric Fisher 
John Mosley 
Pekela Riley

Haircolor:
Carlos Alvarez 
Kylie Bussing 
Lori Zabel 
Sean Godard
Shaun Brezanin

Haircutting:
Chris Baran 
Chrystofer Benson 
Dorothy Tsang 
Michael Haase 
Reno Prezio

Hairstylist of the Year:
Ammon Carver 
Cassie Carey 
Chrystofer Benson 
Nicole Pede 
Robert Bushy

Inspiring Salon of the Year:
Salon 27
Steller Kindness Project 
Elle Marie Hair Studio 
Rachel's Salon & Day Spa 
Oomph Salon

Makeup Artist of the Year:
Amanda Stone 
Ashley Zimel 
Isidro Valencia 
Jalia Pettis 
Noel Mckinnon

Master Hairstylist of the Year:
Chris Baran 
Chrystofer Benson 
Rodrigo Araneda 
Ruth Roche
Tony Ricci

Student Hairstylist of the Year:
Ali Talamantes 
Danielle Gambino 
Ravina Patel 
Shantelle Gomez 
Tyonna Stacker

Styling and Finishing: 
Danielle Keasling 
David Lopez
Glenn Nelson 
Jamal Edmonds 
Robin LaChance

Team of The Year:
Ulta Beauty Pro Team 
Ulta Beauty Design Team
The Des Moines Collectivvv 
Quinn Enright & Michelle Oliver 
Salon Deauville Team

Texture:
Adrian Gutierrez 
Dina Ducati 
Jamal Edmonds 
Lukas Press 
Pekela Riley

The competition culminates in an industry wide celebration of artistry at the NAHA ceremony where winners are announced on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center Terrace Theater in Los Angeles County and streamed live at probeauty.org/naha.

The 2022 NAHA ceremony kicks off with a red-carpet reception from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PST, followed by the awards, featuring artistic presentations from Aveda, L'Oréal Professional Products Division USA, 2021 NAHA Hairstylist of the Year Silas Tsang, and Truss Professional, from 8:00 -10:30 p.m. PST. Tickets for the 2022 ceremony are available at probeauty.org/naha, with special pricing for Professional Beauty Association members.

To access the NAHA press kit with hi-res imagery, visit https://www.probeauty.org/events- programs/naha/2022-press-portal. For media credentials to attend the 2022 ceremony, please contact erin@probeauty.org.

When using NAHA images, please include the PBA NAHA logo (or name) with the credit "NAHA 2022 Finalist" followed by the stylist's name and category. NAHA images must include "Courtesy of Professional Beauty Association" and photographer credit if possible.

About The Professional Beauty Association
The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite, and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit: www.probeauty.org/join.

Contact:
Erin Walter 
erin@probeauty.org 
520.405.2280

