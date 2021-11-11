Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

First Pacific to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 16 November 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Pacific Company Limited (HKEx: 142, ADRs: FPAFY) based in Hong Kong, and focused on investment management with operations located in Asia-Pacific, today announced that First Pacific Associate Director John W. Ryan will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 16. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 16, 2021

TIME: 08:30 EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Y67eus

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About First Pacific Company Limited

First Pacific (HKEx: 142, ADRs: FPAFY) is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with operations located in Asia-Pacific. Our principal businesses relate to consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure and natural resources. Listed in Hong Kong, First Pacific's shares are also available for trading in the United States through American Depositary Receipts. For further information, visit www.firstpacific.com.

Profile in detail: https://www.firstpacific.com/about/profile.php

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

