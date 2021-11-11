Weave Communications Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave Communications, Inc., a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV" on November 11, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Weave has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

