Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 113 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 893 stores as of September 30, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Total sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $94.4 million, an increase of 18.1% from $79.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 38.0% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 7.6% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 7.6% to $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the e-commerce sales. The Company operated 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021, compared with 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 38.0% to $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States partially offset by a decrease in sales in Hong Kong and United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 2% to $23.2 million, compared with $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 24.6% from 29.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 10.3% to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 40.3% compared to 41.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 11.2% to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 16.4% from 20.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 11.1% to $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales, compared with $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 21.1% to $9.5 million, or 10% of total sales, compared with $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.

(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2021 was ($3.2 million) compared with $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.22) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $48.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $44.6 million as of September 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $67.8 million as of September 30, 2021.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




September 30,
2021



December 31,
2020


ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$

48,336



$

81,865


Restricted cash



43,176




39,858


Trading securities



3,068




1,792


Accounts receivable, net



61,525




53,285


Inventories



67,275




53,893


Advances on inventory purchases



9,864




10,261


Value added tax receivable



2,484




1,244


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,638




5,479


Amounts due from related parties



1,994




567


Total Current Assets



243,360




248,244











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Equity security investment



5,903




3,932


Intangible assets, net



4,686




4,794


Property and equipment, net



32,747




32,164


Operating lease right-of-use assets



49,002




41,690


Deferred tax assets



265




902


Other non-current assets



771




-


Total Non-Current Assets



93,374




83,482


TOTAL ASSETS


$

337,734



$

331,726











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Bank loans


$

67,848



$

65,919


Accounts payable



73,120




67,762


Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



1,016




3,764


Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,758




16,073


Value added and other taxes payable



554




909


Income tax payable



1,900




1,062


Current operating lease liabilities



40,590




33,481


Total Current Liabilities



198,786




188,970











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,549




8,307


TOTAL LIABILITIES



207,335




197,277











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)


















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312
and 14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively)



15




15


Additional paid-in capital



3,660




3,650


Retained earnings



103,013




109,171


Statutory reserve



20,376




20,376


Accumulated other comprehensive income



5,610




4,590


Amounts due from related party



(2,275)




(3,353)


Total equity



130,399




134,449


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

337,734



$

331,726


EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




Three months ended



Nine months ended




September 30,



September 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


NET SALES


$

94,406



$

79,908



$

225,776



$

188,350


COST OF SALES



71,196




56,235




161,738




134,193



















GROSS PROFIT



23,210




23,673




64,038




54,157



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling expenses



14,443




12,996




44,495




39,101


General and administrative expenses



9,467




7,818




24,980




19,574


Total Operating Expenses



23,910




20,814




69,475




58,675



















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(700)




2,859




(5,437)




(4,518)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

















Interest income



176




313




928




930


Interest expense



(1,218)




(700)




(1,909)




(1,607)


Government subsidy



340




235




842




926


(Loss) Gain from changes in fair values of
investments



(123)




(4)




2,151




-


Other income (expenses)



253




343




1,027




1,310


Total Other Income (expenses), Net



(572)




187




3,039




1,559



















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
    EXPENSE



(1,272)




3,046




(2,398)




(2,959)



















Income tax expense



(1,945)




(822)




(3,759)




(1,315)



















NET (LOSS) INCOME



(3,217)




2,224




(6,157)




(4,274)



















Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



-




(8)




-




(4)


NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



(3,217)




2,216




(6,157)




(4,278)



















NET (LOSS) INCOME


$

(3,217)



$

2,224



$

(6,157)



$

(4,274)



















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



(1,061)




4,664




1,020




2,964


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



(4,278)




6,888




(5,137)




(1,310)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling
    interest



-




51




-




53


COMPREHENSIVE
    INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
    COMPANY


$

(4,278)



$

6,939



$

(5,137)



$

(1,257)



















LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
    COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS

















Basic and diluted


$

(0.22)



$

0.15



$

(0.42)



$

(0.29)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
    and diluted



14,811,073




14,808,737




14,810,585




14,805,987


See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)







Addition
al



Retained Earnings



Accumulated
other



Amoun
ts
due from



Total
equity
attributable
to stockholders







Common Stock



paid-in






Statutor
y



Comprehens
ive



related



of the



Total 




Shares



Amou
nt



capital



Unrestrict
ed



reserve



loss



party



Company



equity


Balance at
   January 1,
   2021



14,809,160



$

15



$

3,650



$

109,171



$

20,376



$

4,590



$

(3,353)



$

134,449



$

134,449


Stock issued
   for compens
   ation



1,500




-




5




-




-




-




-




5




5


Net loss



-




-




-




(1,170)




-




-




-




(1,170)




(1,170)


Net cash
   received
   from related
   party under
   counter
   guarantee
   agreement



-




-




-




-




-




-




379




379




379


Foreign
   currency
   translation
   gain (loss)























(1,352)




-




(1,352)




(1,352)


Balance at
   March 31,
   2021



14,810,660




15




3,655




108,001




20,376




3,238




(2,974)




132,311




132,311


Net loss















(1,771)
















(1,771)




(1,771)


Net cash
   received
   from related
   party under
   counter
   guarantee
   agreement



























386




386




386


Foreign
   currency
   translation
   loss























3,434








3,434




3,434


Balance at
   June 30,
   2021



14,810,660



$

15



$

3,655



$

106,230



$

20,376



$

6,672



$

(2,588)



$

134,360



$

134,360


Stock issued
   for
   compensatio
   n



1,652




-




5




-




-




-




-




5




5


Net (Loss)
   income















(3,217)
















(3,217)




(3,217)


Net cash
   received
   from related
   party under
   counter
   guarantee
   agreement



























313




313




313


Foreign
   currency
   translation
   gain























(1,062)








(1,062)




(1,062)


Balance at
   September 3
   0, 2021



14,812,312



$

15



$

3,660



$

103,013



$

20,376



$

5,610



$

(2,275)



$

130,399



$

130,399







Additio
nal



Retained Earnings



Accumulate
d
other



Amount
s
due from



Total
equity
attributabl
e
to stockholde
rs



Non-







Common Stock



paid-in






Statuto
ry



Comprehen
sive



related



of the



controll
ing



Total




Shares



Amou
nt



capital



Unrestric
ted



reserv
e



loss



party



Company



Interest



equity


Balance at
   January 1, 
   2020



14,801,770



$

15



$

3,640



$

106,328



$

19,939



$

(4,330)



$

(4,932)



$

120,660




(1,510)



$

119,150


Stock issued
   for compen
   sation



3,062




-




5




-




-




-




-




5








5


Net loss



-




-




-




(2,701)




-




-




-




(2,701)




3




(2,698)


Net cash
   received
   from
   related
   party
   under
   counter
   guarantee
   agreement



-




-




-




-




-




-




785




785




-




785


Foreign
   currency
   translation
   gain (loss)























(1,440)




-




(1,440)




3




(1,437)


Balance at
   March 31,
   2020



14,804,832




15




3,645




103,627




19,939




(5,770)




(4,147)




117,309




(1,504)




115,805


Net loss















(3,794)
















(3,794)




(6)




(3,800)


Net cash
   received
   from
   related
   party
   under
   counter
   guarantee
   agreement



























151




151








151


Foreign
   currency
   translation
   loss























(261)








(261)




(2)




(263)


Balance at
   June 30,
   2020



14,804,832



$

15



$

3,645



$

99,833



$

19,939



$

(6,031)



$

(3,996)



$

113,405




(1,512)



$

111,893


Stock issued
   for compensati
   on



4,328




-




5




-




-




-




-




5








5


Net income















2,216
















2,216




8




2,224


Net cash
   received
   from
   related
   party
   under
   counter
   guarantee
   agreement



























566




566




-




566


Foreign
   currency
   translation
   gain























4,723








4,723




(59)




4,664


Balance at
   September 
   30, 2020



14,809,160



$

15



$

3,650



$

102,049



$

19,939



$

(1,308)



$

(3,430)



$

120,915




(1,563)



$

119,352


EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




Nine Months Ended




September 30,
2021



September 30,
2020


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss


$

(6,157)



$

(4,274)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



4,384




4,114


Loss from sale of property and equipment



590




283


Provision of bad debt allowance



676




683


Write off obsolete inventories



7,595




5,786


Changes in fair value of investment



(2,151)




13


Deferred income tax



644




(165)


Stock-based compensation



10




10


Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable



(8,614)




15,571


Inventories



(20,702)




16,135


Value added tax receivable



(1,235)




(577)


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(1,096)




50


Advances on inventory purchases



586




2,461


Amounts due from related parties



(1,514)




(848)


Accounts payable



5,930




(7,842)


Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(3,204)




(1,112)


Other payables and accrued liabilities



(3,332)




(6,093)


Value added and other taxes payable



(360)




467


Income tax payable



831




(64)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(27,119)




24,598











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchases of property and equipment



(5,109)




(2,769)


Net (purchase) sale of trading securities



(1,077)




(901)


Investment payment



(773)




(2,860)


Net cash (used in) investing activities



(6,959)




(6,530)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank loans



56,110




66,599


Repayment of bank loans



(54,565)




(49,278)


Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)



1,630




1,618


Net cash  used in (provided by) financing activities



3,175




18,939











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



693




2,740











NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
   RESTRICTED CASH



(30,211)




39,747











CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT
   BEGINNING OF PERIOD



121,723




50,755











CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
   PERIOD


$

91,512



$

90,502











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within
   their consolidated balance sheets:


















Cash and Cash Equivalents



48,336




69,950


Restricted cash



43,176




20,552




$

91,512



$

90,502











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest


$

1,909



$

1,607


Income taxes


$

2,272



$

1,455


