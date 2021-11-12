Finalist in 2022 Good Food Awards: Chukar's ultra dark chocolate Organic Tart Cherries

PROSSER, Wash., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the prestigious Good Food Awards have been released, and Chukar Cherries' chocolate Organic Tart Cherries made the list for best confection.

According to Chukar's Founder, Pam Montgomery, "The qualifications for the Good Food Awards are stringent—making it to the finals is big deal! We know our dried organic cherries covered in ultra dark chocolate are something special, so it's an honor to have them recognized."

The Good Food Awards' high standards set apart companies that produce exceptional food in socially and environmentally sustainable ways. To qualify, foods must meet a long list of criteria including being made in the USA and being free of artificial ingredients, GMOs, or high fructose corn syrup. However, the list does not stop there—among other qualifications, companies must also be upstanding members of the community, honor the regional heritage of their foods, and commit themselves to equality in their workforce.

Chukar's ultra dark chocolate Organic Tart Cherries fit the bill. Chukar sources their cherries from Certified Organic family farms in central Washington and Oregon. They dry their cherries naturally before coating them in sustainably-sourced, organic ultra dark chocolate and a dusting of organic cocoa powder.

The Good Food Awards are sponsored by the Good Food Foundation—an organization committed to supporting "growers, ranchers, makers and merchants stubbornly swimming upstream to create and share the kind of food we all want to eat: tasty, authentic and responsible." Unlike other awards programs—the Good Food Awards judges products both on their flavor and on the methods used to produce them. Growers and producers can enter in 18 categories. All finalists have been chosen and winners will be announced in mid-November.

Chukar's ultra dark chocolate Organic Tart Cherries can be purchased on CHUKAR.COM: https://www.chukar.com/organic-chocolate-tart-cherries

PACIFIC NORTHWEST GROWN

In 1988 Chukar Cherries was launched on the family farm with one goal—to be your go-to source for extraordinary Pacific Northwest foods & gifts crafted from locally grown cherries and berries. Made fresh, shipped fresh from Prosser, Washington. The Best of Nature, Best of Chocolate®.

