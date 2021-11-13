SterRx, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Certain SterRx Products

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SterRx, LLC today announced the voluntary nationwide recall of approximately 240 lots within their expiry period due to equipment and process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile. To date, SterRx, LLC has not received reports of any product complaints or adverse events associated with this issue. SterRx, LLC has initiated this voluntary recall to the hospital pharmacy level out of an abundance of caution.

SterRx LLC (PRNewsfoto/SterRx, LLC)

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The lot numbers being recalled were distributed to hospitals nationwide from December 2020 – October 2021.

The products impacted are specifically:

1mg/mL Midazolam in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Fentanyl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

1mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

1mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 5% Dextrose

125mg Diltiazem HCL in 0.7% Sodium Chloride

125mg Diltiazem HCL in 5% Dextrose

Norepinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Norepinephrine in 5% Dextrose

Epinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Phenylephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

150mEq Sodium Bicarbonate in 5% Dextrose

200mg Succinylcholine Chloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride

Product images and lot information is available on www.sterrx.com

Customers are being notified by fax, email, FedEx, and/or certified mail, which includes arrangements for return of all recalled product. Customers have been instructed to examine their inventory immediately and to quarantine, discontinue distribution of, and return as directed the recalled lots of product. The necessary form to document product information, as well as other information regarding this recall, is available at www.sterrx.com.

Customers or healthcare workers with any questions about returning unused product should be directed to the customer call center at (518) 324-7983 M-F 8:00am to 5:00pm EST or email Recall@sterrx.com. Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

CUSTOMER SUPPORT:

Customer Call Center

(518) 324-7983

MEDICAL AFFAIRS

(518) 324-7879, Extension 216

SOURCE SterRx, LLC