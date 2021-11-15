Brightline Collaborates with Remark AI to Build on its Smart Safety Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that it is collaborating with Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail in the United States, to implement Remark's Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") for unauthorized intrusion detection while working with Brightline to incorporate AI in additional technologies for other applications.

"Brightline maintains a strong focus on community, guest safety and service reliability, and their search for a safe and reliable method of monitoring its properties and rail corridors to reduce risk brought the company to us," said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Remark's SSP is a natural fit for the job Brightline wants done properly. The SSP's AI-powered intrusion detection tools operate 24 hours every day and are able to detect and accurately cover a wider range than humans can without assistance."

In 2018, Brightline launched in South Florida connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, showcasing high speed rail's potential in the United States. Expansion to Orlando is already underway and expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2022. The company is working on its first expansion plans outside of Florida with a series of intercity projects that will connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles with emission free, high-speed rail.

"With the frequency of our service on a shared corridor in South Florida, we at Brightline are intently focused on safety. We are investing in safety enhancements involving engineering, enforcement, education and technology and are excited to work with Remark to pilot a new intrusion detection application," said Robert Gatchell, chief safety and security officer for Brightline. "Trespassing on railroad tracks is an industry-wide concern and Brightline continues to pilot new technologies to monitor our corridor."

Remark's sophisticated AI powered cameras and Smart Safety Platform provides detailed computer vision coverage to detect intrusions and track anomalies, while providing real-time, actionable predictive analysis from data collected while monitoring long stretches of track and railyard areas for unusual behavior.

About Brightline

Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

