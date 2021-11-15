Euclid Chemical Acquires Liquid Concrete Admixtures Manufacturer

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, has announced its recent acquisition of the business of Brett Admixtures, which has exclusively manufactured and commercially promoted Euclid solutions since 1998.

"Primarily serving the upper Midwest of the U.S. and Canada's Manitoba province, Brett Admixtures has a deep-rooted knowledge of Euclid's product line, a similar business philosophy and culture, and many long-term customers earned through its unwavering commitment to service," said Tom Gairing, president of Euclid Americas. "This acquisition serves as an opportunity for Euclid Chemical to drive greater growth across the business, while continuing to provide the same exceptional products and services that our customers have come to expect."

With headquarters and primary operational activity located in Albertville, Minn., Brett Admixtures also has facilities in Sioux Falls, S.D., Marengo, Iowa, and Fargo, N.D. Allowing for geographic growth, this infrastructure will yield manufacturing and distribution synergies for both businesses across their newly expanded operations footprint.

As part of the acquisition, Jim Gubbin, the acting vice president for Brett Admixtures, will assume responsibility for all operational, distribution and field services matters, while John Brett Jr., sales manager for the company, will lead Brett's proven team of admixture consultants and sales representatives as they join Euclid's operations and sales teams.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

