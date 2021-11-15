Ideanomics to Reschedule Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), today announced that it would reschedule its earnings announcement for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, which had been previously scheduled for Monday, November 15, 2021. The Company will share details for the revised scheduling, including the timing for the earnings conference call and webcast once the new date has been set.

The company has filed a 12b-25 notification of late filing with the SEC, requesting a 5-day extension, and a full copy is available at ww.sec.gov.

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

