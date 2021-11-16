The Re/Wire Health Studio from GSK NEXT Announces Six Startups to Join Inaugural Cohort to Help Shape the Future of Consumer Health

BRENTFORD, England, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK NEXT, the disruptive innovation arm of the science-led global consumer healthcare company GSK is excited to announce the six startups joining its inaugural cohort of The Re/Wire Health Studio in partnership with R/GA Ventures. This studio is focused on next-generation everyday health solutions in oral health, mental resilience, and women's health and wellness.

After a competitive application process, GSK NEXT selected six startups, nQ Medical , Bristle , Patientory , Smilo.ai , Unfabled , Health In Her HUE , for their groundbreaking solutions that improve everyday healthcare by enabling people to make better daily choices about their health and well-being. This inaugural cohort is made up of early-stage companies leveraging disruptive technologies to shape the future of consumer health, today.

These startups will get the rare opportunity to work with and receive mentorship from industry leaders and subject matter experts at GSK and GSK NEXT while also receiving creative services from R/GA, the world renowned design and marketing consultancy.

Nick Tate, VP and Head of NEXT at GSK CH said, "Everyday Health is accelerating so dramatically - we're excited to be partnering with such inspiring people and innovative technologies. As a first cohort, we couldn't be more proud that these businesses are choosing the science and scale of GSK CH and the Re/Wire Health Studio in our mission to deliver everyday health with humanity. We can't wait to get started."

Introducing the 2021 Re/Wire Health Studio cohort:

nQ Medical : nQ Medical has developed passive data collection from personal devices to address early detection of disease, with no proprietary device nor any task-based app required. : nQ Medical has developed passive data collection from personal devices to address early detection of disease, with no proprietary device nor any task-based app required.

Bristle : Bristle's at-home oral microbiome test measures oral health status, including risk factors for cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Then Bristle provides personalized diet, lifestyle, and product recommendations to improve oral health and help lower risk for disease. : Bristle's at-home oral microbiome test measures oral health status, including risk factors for cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Then Bristle provides personalized diet, lifestyle, and product recommendations to improve oral health and help lower risk for disease.

Patientory : Patientory's blockchain enabled platform gathers and analyzes siloed healthcare data allowing enterprises to improve population health outcomes and employ personalized care plans that consider the entire history of the patient, including social determinants of health. : Patientory's blockchain enabled platform gathers and analyzes siloed healthcare data allowing enterprises to improve population health outcomes and employ personalized care plans that consider the entire history of the patient, including social determinants of health.

Smilo.ai : Smilo.ai is reimagining the dental care experience using AI. Their 360° end-to-end virtual care platform connects patients to dentists, with real time insights instantly and remotely. : Smilo.ai is reimagining the dental care experience using AI. Their 360° end-to-end virtual care platform connects patients to dentists, with real time insights instantly and remotely.

Unfabled : Unfabled is the first ecommerce marketplace for menstrual wellbeing. Their platform allows people to discover sustainable wellness products personalised for their whole cycle. : Unfabled is the first ecommerce marketplace for menstrual wellbeing. Their platform allows people to discover sustainable wellness products personalised for their whole cycle.

Health In Her HUE : Health In Her HUE is a digital platform that connects Black women and women of color to culturally competent and sensitive healthcare providers, health content, and community. : Health In Heris a digital platform that connects Black women and women of color to culturally competent and sensitive healthcare providers, health content, and community.

The Re/Wire Health Studio is a joint project between GSK and R/GA Ventures — which will act as the Studio's operational and creative partner. The six startups will have access to nine weeks of mentoring, business development expertise, and potential cash grants.

For more information about the Re/Wire Health Studio, please visit: rewirehealthstudio.com and follow @GSK and @rgaventures on Twitter.

About GSK NEXT

GSK NEXT is the strategic commercial growth engine for GSK Consumer Healthcare, focused on the creation and scaling of net-new product, service and platform businesses across everyday health.

About R/GA Ventures

R/GA Ventures helps industry leaders embrace disruption, connecting them with emerging startups, technologies and consumer behaviors to drive their businesses forward. Since 2013, R/GA Ventures has run 15 programs to date and has a portfolio of more than 90 companies across a variety of verticals. R/GA Ventures and R/GA are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG ), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations. Learn more at ventures.rga.com and by following @rgaventures .

