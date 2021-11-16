SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2021 delivered an unparalleled virtual experience to unleash the power of limitless connectivity The largest cable event in the Americas planning for Cable-Tec Expo 2022 in Philadelphia to be chaired by Comcast and Liberty Global CEOs

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021, the largest cable event in the Americas and hosted by The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, took place as a virtual global event for the cable telecommunications industry October 11-14, 2021, with plans underway for Cable-Tec Expo 2022 to take place as a hybrid event in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22, chaired by Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.

SCTE Logo

"Cable-Tec Expo 2021 represented a milestone year for us as a subsidiary of CableLabs," said Mark Dzuban, SCTE president and CEO. "It was important and also inspiring that we were able to bring our industry together safely as a virtual event. The high level of engagement by all of the attendees demonstrates the resiliency of our industry. Our message was that SCTE and CableLabs are shaping the future of connectivity. We're excited to plan next year's Expo with David Watson and Mike Fries to bring our global cable and technology communities together."

"SCTE joined the CableLabs family in January, and SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is a clear example of the positive results we're seeing from our collaboration," said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. "Coming together is about aligning our science and innovation with operations and deployment to create a more connected future for everyone, and this year's successful Expo event is one of the great ways we're able to achieve strong industry synergy."

Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer atCox Communications, inaugurated the general session. He was joined by powerhouse technology executives whose organizations play a key role in moving the industry forward: Wendell Weeks, Corning's chairman and CEO, and Eric S. Yuan, the CEO and founder of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The general session also included a glimpse into the future of limitless connectivity with an immersive video experience. Across the four days of the virtual experience, attendees had access to 53 Fall Technical Forum workshops, another 98 thought leadership sessions, and 200 speakers all covering the latest and future of technology innovation.

Learning & Development took a central role at this year's Expo with a theme to Unleash the Power of Limitless Learning. An experienced lineup of professionals was introduced by L&D Chairwoman Nancy Murphy, executive director, Learning & Workforce Capability, Cox Communications.

Dr. Jim Kirkpatrick, senior consultant with Kirkpatrick Partners, who is renowned as a visionary and an expert in training evaluation and as the creator of the New World Kirkpatrick Model, shared how to structure initiatives so they enhance on-the-job performance and impact the bottom line. Julie Hiipakka, vice president, Learning & Leadership Research Leader for Deloitte Consulting, delivered the keynote and shed a light on how businesses can connect learning, talent, and organizational change efforts to organizational goals and strategy.

Also at this year's Expo, during the 'The Path to 10G' panel, the CEOs of NCTA, CableLabs, and SCTE announced the launch of the 10G Challenge – an invitation to technology leaders, startups, entrepreneurs, engineers and more to develop new technologies, services and applications that make the most of a next-generation 10G network. Submissions are due by July 1, 2022, and winners will be announced at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022.

About SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

The largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology and association partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network and shape the future of connectivity. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, visit cablelabs.com.

